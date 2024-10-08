IDF confirms killing of Hezbollah logistics chief in Beirut airstrike

IDF strikes in Beirut's Dahieh





The IDF confirmed Tuesday morning the targeted killing of Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of Hezbollah’s logistics network, in an airstrike in Beirut the day before. The strike was carried out by Israeli fighter jets with precise intelligence guidance.

According to the IDF, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out the operation using precise intelligence guidance provided by the military’s Intelligence Directorate.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Beirut's Dahieh

Husseini led Hezbollah’s logistics unit, which manages the group's budget and organizes its various operational systems, the IDF said. He played a key role in facilitating arms transfers between Iran and Hezbollah, overseeing the distribution of smuggled weapons to different units within the terrorist group, and managing transportation and resource allocation. Husseini was also a member of Hezbollah's Jihad Council, its senior military forum.

The logistics unit under Husseini's command also included Hezbollah’s research and development division, which is involved in the production of precision-guided missiles and the storage and transportation of weapons within Lebanon.

2 View gallery Somke billowing over Beirut ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

As part of his responsibilities, Husseini was in charge of funding and logistics for some of Hezbollah's most sensitive projects, including operational plans for war and other special programs, such as launching attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria.

Husseini's assassination is the latest in a series of targeted killings in Beirut and Hezbollah’s stronghold in the southern suburbs, known as the Dahieh. These strikes have reportedly eliminated key figures, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah and his prospective successor, Hashem Safieddine , as well as the leadership of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force and several senior figures referred to within the group as "great jihad commanders."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: