'We need to see them alive': Hostages' families plea for immediate action after captivity videos

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas expressed deep distress Sunday following the release of new videos showing captive Evyatar David, urging Israeli and international leaders to intensify efforts to secure their loved ones’ release.
Kobi Ohel, father of hostage Alon Ohel, told Ynetnews that the footage brought back painful memories of previous hostages released in January. “This is a flashback to what we felt then with Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen,” he said. “It’s a punch to the face. Five months have passed — imagine Alon’s condition now. It’s probably worse.”
Ohel appealed directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, demanding immediate action. “Do everything to bring delegations back to the negotiating table and make a deal to save Alon and the others,” he said. “I want one thing: to see Alon in person, to hug him. He’s alive, he’s surviving. This has to happen today.”
He also criticized what he called a double standard in humanitarian aid efforts. “We hear calls to send aid to Gaza, but no calls to provide medical help to our hostages,” Ohel said. “This is a cry for saving lives.”
Shimon Or, uncle of hostage Avinatan Or, echoed the call for decisive action and accused the Israeli government of enabling Hamas. “The captors are broken and confused, but instead of using this, we keep chasing Hamas,” he said. “Netanyahu feeds Hamas and gives it appetite. The world moves toward granting Palestinian sovereignty while Hamas waits it out.”
Or described the videos as manipulation aimed at pressuring Israel into a deal that would legitimize Hamas’ rule. “Hamas will never release the hostages because doing so would mean their destruction,” he said.
On the disturbing footage, Or said the families refuse to be manipulated. “We don’t depend on Hamas — not their videos, threats or promises. Months ago, we got a sign of life from Avinatan. We trust the authorities to act. These videos only serve Hamas, not us.”
Addressing his nephew, Or said: “They can starve you and harm your body, but not your spirit. I hope this strengthens you.” He urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to act accordingly, saying: “My criticism is directed at him. He relentlessly courts Hamas.”