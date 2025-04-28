IDF Chief of Staff Zamir on Mt. Herzl: We have 'moral obligation to return our hostages'

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told a memorial ceremony on Monday honoring Israel’s fallen soldiers, held at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem that: “It is our duty in the IDF to serve as a compass, to guide the way, and to act at all times, tirelessly and with a sense of integrity, for the sake of unity, cohesion and victory. We are fighting to build a secure, free and prosperous future for the nation. Our moral duty is to bring our hostages home — this is the essence of the Israel Defense Forces put to the test."

3 View gallery Ronen Bar, David Barnea, Danny Levy and Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The event was attended by the heads of Israel’s defense establishment, including Mossad chief David Barnea, embattled Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, Police Commissioner Danny Levy, Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, and Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi. Before the ceremony began, Zamir and Police Commissioner Levy visited gravesites on Mount Herzl. During the event, videos were shown featuring speeches by Barnea, Bar and Yaakobi, set against the backdrop of memorials honoring their respective organizations’ fallen.

Zamir addressed the challenging circumstances facing the country, including recent letters by reservists calling for the release of hostages and the end of the war. “These times, between remembrance and revival, are days of soul-searching," he said. "In the midst of a complex and challenging period, when emotions run high, it is our duty in the IDF to serve as a compass. To show the way and act continuously, tirelessly, and with a sense of integrity, for unity, cohesion and victory. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to be the army of the people, and in this lies our strength. In times of storm, the IDF will be a stable anchor, a secure base, and a source of trust for all of us.”

Zamir added that “the state was not simply handed to us; that the struggle for our right to exist here did not begin yesterday and will not end soon. On October 7th, Simchat Torah 2023, we all felt this more than ever. We were thrust into a war, which began with a barbaric massacre, carried out by a despicable and ruthless enemy. An enemy who does not distinguish between women and men, between adults and children, between soldiers and civilians.”

3 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Zamir before the ceremony ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Police Commissioner Danny Levy also spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on the recent conflict. “In the Gaza War, we stood as a fortified wall, together with all the security forces. They fought on various fronts with determination and courage, putting their bodies on the line to protect the citizens of this country. Seventy-one police officers and fighters—heroes—fell in this difficult war.”

Levy added: “We are committed to continuing to carry the torch of remembrance and ensuring that their sacrifice was not in vain. This is our mission; this is our calling. I wish to embrace the bereaved families, pray for the speedy recovery of all the wounded, and hope for the swift return of the hostages to their homes. Together with the entire Israel Police, I salute the fallen of Israel’s defense forces.”

According to the Defense Ministry, since last year’s Memorial Day, 318 additional soldiers have been added to the list of Israel’s fallen. Since 1860, the number of fallen soldiers stands at 25,419. The number of civilians murdered in acts of terror since 1851, when the Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel was established, totals 5,229, including 800 children and teenagers under the age of 18. Since last year’s Memorial Day, 79 civilians have been murdered in terror attacks. Since the start of the war, 934 civilians have been killed, 778 of whom were murdered during the October 7 massacre.

3 View gallery Zamir with an IDF major who lost his hand and eye during the war ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

On Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., a one-minute nationwide memorial siren will mark the beginning of Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers. Immediately following the siren, remembrance ceremonies will begin across the country. The central ceremony will take place at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. On Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., another siren will sound, after which memorial ceremonies will begin at military cemeteries and memorial sites. Shortly after the siren, at 11:02 a.m., a flyover of fighter jets in a missing-man formation will pass over the military cemetery and the national Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl.