Hamas transfers remains of hostage to Red Cross in Gaza, report says

Al Jazeera humanitarian organization takes custody of captive's coffin in Gaza City area as part of ceasefire deal with Israel

Hamas has transferred the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza City area, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.
The handover is part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, under which dozens of bodies and some living hostages are being returned.
The Red Cross has not yet provided detailed public comments on the specific handover.
(Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The most recent hostage returned for burial in Israel was Meny Godard, whose remains were handed over last week.
As of Monday, the bodies of three slain hostages remain in Gaza: Dror Or, Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak. The families continue to press for their retrieval.
*This is a breaking news story. Additional details to follow.*
