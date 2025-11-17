Hamas transfers remains of hostage to Red Cross in Gaza, report says

Hamas has transferred the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza City area, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Hamas has transferred the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza City area, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Hamas has transferred the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza City area, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.