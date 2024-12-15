Al Jazeera's 'cameraman' killed? IDF: he was PIJ commander

The Qatari Al Jazeera network said on Sunday that the IDF killed Ahmed al-Louh who worked as a cameraman in Gaza at the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the killing of its cameraman, Ahmad Baker Al-Louh, 39, by the Israeli occupation forces," the channel said. "He was brutally killed in an air strike that targeted a Civil Defense post in the market area of Al-Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip," it added.

The IDF confirmed in a statement that Louh had been killed in a strike on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists operating in a command and control center embedded in the offices of the “Civil Defense” organization in Nuseirat.

2 View gallery Ahmad Baker Al-Louh ( Photo: Facebook )

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

"Among the terrorists eliminated in the strike was the Islamic Jihad terrorist Ahmed Bakr al-Louh, who previously served as a Platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade," the IDF said in a statement. "The terrorists used the command and control center to plan and carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops."

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

The IDF said that steps were taken before the strike to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, "including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel," the military said.