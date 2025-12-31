Likud Knesset member seeks to expand antiquities authority to Gaza in controversial bill

During a session of the Knesset Education Committee preparing the bill for its first reading, lawmaker Amit Halevi presented an updated version of the proposal that would authorize the new Heritage Authority for west bank and Gaza to preserve and manage archaeological sites not only in the West Bank but also within the Gaza Strip.

The revised draft, debated under the committee chaired by Knesset member Zvi Sukkot, calls for an agency similar to the Israel Antiquities Authority. Under Halevi’s version, the body would have the authority to operate in areas of the West Bank designated as Area A and also in Gaza, parts of which are currently under the control of Hamas.

