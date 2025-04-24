Jerusalem Hills wildfires: 71 crews still battling blaze, firefighting planes launched to help

Seventy-one firefighting teams continued battling major wildfires Thursday morning across multiple sites near Eshtaol, Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, Sha’ar Hagai and Tarum in the Beit Shemesh area and the Jerusalem Hills. Six firefighting planes are assisting efforts to prevent further spread and reignitions, with the fires now active for nearly 20 hours. According to an estimate by KKL-JNF employees and foresters, approximately 7,000 dunams of forest areas have burned so far.

Throughout the night, firefighters worked on the ground to keep flames away from residential areas. The efforts included forest management operations by KKL-JNF and Home Front Command to create firebreaks in coordination with local forestry teams. While no civilian casualties were reported, two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and were treated by medical personnel.

Fire near Moshav Mesilat Zion

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi is overseeing operations and the division of firefighting zones. A situational assessment was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Eshtaol command center. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency services.

Following a situation assessment late Wednesday, the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council announced that evacuated residents of Eshtaol, Beit Meir and Mesilat Zion could return home. All local roads were reopened, though Route 1 was briefly closed overnight for fire prevention operations.

The Environmental Protection and Health Ministries advised returning residents to avoid strenuous physical activity and to thoroughly ventilate their homes. Nonetheless, all schools, kindergartens and daycare centers in the council area are operating as scheduled, with transportation services running normally.

The fires, which began early Wednesday afternoon, prompted widespread evacuations and a nationwide mobilization of firefighting forces. Alongside the two lightly injured firefighters, a police officer sustained moderate injuries.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, efforts have focused on forest fires in the rugged terrain near Eshtaol, with limited accessibility complicating operations. Fires broke out in three main locations near Tarum, Taoz, Mesilat Zion and Sha’ar Hagai. Over 110 firefighting teams and volunteers from across Israel have joined the fight, supported by eight planes, a helicopter, KKL crews, and other responders. Twenty firefighting ATVs from the “Fire Chariots” unit are also en route to assist.

Under Commissioner Caspi’s orders, the national “Firestorm” protocol has been activated to concentrate efforts. Evacuations and road closures (Routes 44 and 38) were enacted as the blaze rapidly spread—at a rate of 8 meters per second, according to Caspi. “We’ve lost 10,000 dunams, but not a single home burned and no civilians were harmed,” he said, adding that there is currently no suspicion of arson or negligence.