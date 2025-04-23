Drivers abandoning cars: Communities evacuated as massive fire burns along Highway 6

Highway 6 was closed on Wednesday in the section between Sorek Interchange heading north and Nesharim Interchange heading south, south of Rishon Lezion, due to a large fire that broke out in the area. As a result of the fire, train services in the area were disrupted and halted due to concerns about the fire spreading to the tracks. Following a special situational assessment, police began operational preparations for the evacuation of homes in some communities and the clearing of vehicles from the highway.

The fire raging ( Video: Nir Terem )

Later, under the extreme heat conditions , the fire also spread to the area of Kfar Menachem near Kiryat Malachi. Simultaneously, a severe forest fire developed at the entrance to Moshav Tarum, north of Beit Shemesh.

According to firefighting and rescue services, 21 firefighting crews, two aircraft, and a helicopter are working to combat the fire to prevent it from spreading to the communities of Petahia and Pedia in the Judean foothills region, east of Rehovot. "The fire is spreading according to the direction of the wind, and the crews are operating on the ground and from the air simultaneously to contain the blaze," they reported.

Israel Railways announced that, due to the fires and under the guidance of firefighting authorities, train services on the line to Beit Shemesh were temporarily halted. Later, train services between Lod and Be’er Sheva were also suspended. At the same time, the police traffic department urged drivers to avoid the areas affected by the fires, follow officers' instructions, and choose alternative routes.

3 View gallery Fire near Beit Shemesh and Eshtaol ( Photo: Liran Tamari )





3 View gallery Forest on fire ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

Commander of the Shfela region in the police, Assistant Commissioner Kobi Mor, examined the implications of the fire on public safety and traffic arrangements during a special situational assessment. He instructed the deployment of aerial police units to scan the highways to ensure no danger to road users, alongside clearing vehicles from dangerous sections of the highway and directing traffic to safer routes. Additionally, he directed coordination with security officers in nearby communities to prepare for possible evacuations based on further assessments.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

At the same time, and amid the extreme heat , a large fire also broke out in the Eshtaol Forest at the entrance to Moshav Tarum, north of Beit Shemesh. As a result, Highway 44 in the area was closed to vehicle traffic in both directions. Fire and rescue services reported that approximately 20 firefighting crews from the Beit Shemesh area and the Jerusalem district are operating on-site, with firefighting aircraft deployed to help contain the blaze.

"The fire is spreading rapidly, and firefighters are working to stop its advance and prevent it from reaching populated areas," according to a statement.

3 View gallery Some have abandoned their vehicles ( Photo: Nir Terem )

Due to the rapid spread of the fire, fueled by strong winds that contribute to the expansion of burning zones, the "Firestorm" command order was declared. This order is issued in cases of particularly severe fire conditions when there is a danger of losing control.

Numerous firefighting crews, supported by four firefighting aircraft and KKL (Jewish National Fund) teams, are battling the flames and working to halt the fire's spread. Cross-district assistance may also be announced if necessary.