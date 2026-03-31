Netanyahu: Iran no longer poses an existential threat to Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Iran no longer poses an existential threat to Israel, citing what he described as major military and strategic gains over the past month of fighting .

In a recorded statement released to the media ahead of the Passover holiday, Netanyahu said Israel has “achieved enormous accomplishments” in its ongoing campaign against Iran and its regional allies, while acknowledging the cost of the conflict, including the deaths of four soldiers a day earlier in southern Lebanon.

1 View gallery הצהרה של ראש הממשלה נתניהו ( צילום: לע"מ )

“On this holiday of freedom, Israel is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu said. “Iran can no longer threaten our existence.”

His remarks come as fighting between Israel and Iran and its allied terrorist groups enters its fifth week, with continued exchanges of fire across multiple fronts .

Netanyahu said Israel, alongside the United States, has carried out a series of strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities and regional proxy forces, which he said have significantly weakened Tehran.

He described the campaign as delivering “10 blows” to what he called the “axis of evil,” drawing a comparison to the biblical plagues of Egypt ahead of Passover. Among them, he listed operations against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Syrian government under former President Bashar Assad, terrorist groups in the West Bank and Houthi forces in Yemen, as well as multiple strikes inside Iran.

According to Netanyahu, the operations targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, missile production capabilities, regime institutions and security forces, as well as senior officials and scientists. He said Iran had invested nearly $1 trillion in its military buildup, including nuclear and missile programs, and claimed that investment has now been “wasted.”

Netanyahu also said the campaign created what he described as a “strategic reversal,” asserting that while Iran previously sought to “strangle” Israel, the situation has now shifted.

“Today we are the ones applying pressure,” he said, adding that Iran’s leadership is weaker than ever.

He said the campaign has helped raise global awareness of what he described as the threat posed by Iran, noting that international leaders who previously dismissed warnings now recognize the danger. He added that Israel is now operating in close coordination with the United States in what he called an “unprecedented” level of cooperation between the two countries’ militaries.

Netanyahu also said Israel is working to form new regional alliances in response to the Iranian threat, though he did not provide details.

He further claimed that Israeli strikes and internal unrest have destabilized Iran’s leadership, saying the regime has been shaken and could eventually fall.

In outlining additional outcomes, Netanyahu said the campaign has degraded Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, including efforts to move such capabilities underground. He said action was taken to prevent those capabilities from becoming inaccessible.

IDF strikes in Tehran ( Video: IDF )

He added that Iran-backed terrorist groups still retain some ability to launch attacks, but said they no longer pose a threat to Israel’s existence or have the capacity to carry out large-scale missile barrages.

Netanyahu also said Israel has established buffer zones in Gaza, southern Lebanon and along the Syrian border near Mount Hermon, which he said are intended to prevent infiltration and reduce threats to communities.

He said the conflict has led to a shift in security doctrine, with a greater emphasis on proactive and preemptive action against threats. He also praised air defense systems, calling them the most advanced in the world, and said several countries have approached Israel for assistance in defense and military cooperation.

Netanyahu highlighted what he described as the resilience of society and the economy during wartime, saying both have continued to function and even grow despite the conflict.

The prime minister credited citizens and soldiers for the achievements, saying their determination has been critical to the campaign’s progress.

At the same time, Netanyahu criticized political opponents and media commentators, accusing them of undermining national morale during a time of conflict.

“Instead of engaging in small politics during an existential battle, they should strengthen our side, not the enemy,” he said.

He reiterated that operations will continue against Iran and its allied terrorist organizations until objectives are achieved, including weakening hostile forces and securing borders.