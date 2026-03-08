Airstrike on hotel in central Beirut kills at least 4

An airstrike on a hotel in central Beirut killed at least four people and wounded 10, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said Sunday, blaming the attack on Israel.

An AFP photographer visited the beachfront hotel and saw a room with shattered windows, while security forces cordoned off the area. Reuters reported that it was the Ramada Hotel in central Beirut, the first such attack to hit the heart of the Lebanese capital since Hezbollah began attacking Israel in response to Operation Roaring Lion against Iran.

The hotel was housing displaced people fleeing the war in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, and some were seen leaving the building for fear of further airstrikes.

1 View gallery Attack on a hotel in central Beirut ( Photo: Al Manar )

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported early Sunday that the Israeli Air Force had attacked a hotel in the Raouche district of central Beirut. A security source told Reuters that the attack targeted one of the hotel rooms.

The IDF has not commented on the reported airstrike.

The IDF announced earlier that it had launched a new "wave of strikes" against Beirut, saying that it was targeting the southern suburbs of the capital, a stronghold of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF signaled that a ground operation in Lebanon remains possible, saying “all options are on the table” as fighting with Hezbollah continues alongside the broader war with Iran.

Speaking at a briefing marking one week since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Hezbollah has been paying a heavy price after opening fire from Lebanon.