Former hostage Matan Angrest to IDF chief: I want to return to combat duty

Freed hostage Matan Angrest told IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir that he wants to return to combat duty, just hours before attending the funeral of his tank commander killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Zamir met Angrest and fellow soldier Nimrod Cohen at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening. The two were among those returned to Israel this week as part of the latest hostage release deal, after nearly two years in captivity in Gaza.

During their meeting, Angrest told Zamir he wished to rejoin the army. Zamir smiled and suggested he return to a training role. “No,” Angrest replied. “I want to return to operational duty,” according to the IDF.

Later that night, Angrest attended the funeral of Capt. Daniel Peretz, his tank commander, who was killed on Oct. 7. Speaking there, Angrest said he would return to Gaza if needed to bring back the body of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, whose remains are still held by Hamas.

For the IDF’s senior command, the past week has brought a sense of relief. “It feels like completing the mission — almost entirely,” a senior officer told ynet. Reservists are beginning to be released, and worn-out and damaged equipment is being replaced.