Iran rattled after Mossad operation exposes deep intelligence penetration

Iranian authorities have launched an extensive internal alert campaign following the exposure of an Israeli Mossad operation on Iranian soil, underscoring once again the depth of Israel’s intelligence reach into the Islamic Republic.
Over the weekend, local media reported the seizure of trucks allegedly carrying armed drones intended for deployment by Israeli agents operating within Iran. By Saturday morning, Iranian outlets published images of pickup trucks said to be involved in the covert activity.
In the wake of the revelations, Iran issued a public advisory urging citizens to be vigilant and report “suspicious activity involving covered pickups or Toyotas.” Authorities instructed the public to flag unmarked vehicles, tampered license plates, or drivers attempting to conceal their identities using hats, sunglasses or scarves. Suspicion should also be raised if such vehicles are parked near military facilities or linger in one location for an extended time.
A detailed directive called on Iranians to provide security officials with license plate numbers, vehicle descriptions, driver appearance (including estimated age and skin tone), and precise locations if anything suspicious is observed.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence arm also warned against any cooperation with Mossad, threatening severe punishment. Separately, Iranian media claimed Mossad operatives had used mobile apps and ads in Persian to encourage panic-buying of essentials, allegedly aimed at straining national resources, including misuse of Red Crescent symbols.
Reports Saturday also indicated that five individuals were arrested in Yazd, a central city in Iran, for allegedly filming and collaborating with Israel.
A covert operation unveiled
The security measures follow a wider Israeli campaign, dubbed Rising Lion, that included high-profile assassinations of military commanders and nuclear scientists, and attacks on strategic missile and nuclear infrastructure.
The operation revealed a long-term Israeli presence inside Iran and highlighted the collaboration between Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces in building precise intelligence portfolios for targeted strikes.
The broader mission featured three coordinated phases:
- Precision Weapons Pre-Positioned Inside Iran: Mossad commando units deployed advanced weapon systems near Iranian missile defense sites. These systems were activated during the strike to launch precision-guided missiles simultaneously at key targets.
- Vehicle-Based Air Defense Attacks: Hidden strike systems smuggled into Iran on civilian vehicles launched advanced munitions at Iran’s air defense infrastructure, reportedly neutralizing key systems and paving the way for Israeli air superiority.
- Drone Attacks from Within Iran: Explosive drones, staged in advance by Mossad near Tehran, were launched overnight at one of Iran’s central surface-to-surface missile bases, Espajabad.
A senior Israeli security official described the mission as requiring “unprecedented planning, breakthrough technological deployment, and flawless execution by operatives inside Iran—all without detection.” He noted the seamless coordination between intelligence, operational forces, and technology.
The operation has triggered widespread concern in Tehran, where security agencies are now scrambling to secure internal vulnerabilities and prevent further intelligence breaches.