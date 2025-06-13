Rare footage shows Mossad deploying precision strike systems inside Iran

Israel released on Friday unprecedented footage showing Mossad operatives deploying precision strike systems inside Iran during its preemptive Operation Rising Lion .

The videos purport to show agents setting up guided missile launchers to neutralize Iran’s air defenses and launching ground-to-ground missiles and explosive drones at strategic targets near Tehran.

Operational footage released by Mossad shows precise missile strikes on Iranian air defense systems ( Video: Mossad )

Officials described the publication as a message to Iran’s leadership of Mossad’s penetration capabilities, intended to discourage escalation.

An Israeli security source outlined the operation as an extraordinary joint effort by the IDF, Mossad and Israel's defense industries.

The operation, which officials say was years in the making, combined meticulous planning, extensive intelligence gathering and the covert deployment of advanced capabilities deep inside Iranian territory.

At the heart of the operation was close cooperation between Mossad and the military’s Intelligence Directorate, which prepared detailed intelligence files enabling precision strikes that eliminated key figures in Iran’s security establishment and nuclear program. Alongside these efforts, a parallel covert campaign targeted Iran’s strategic missile arsenal and its air defense systems. The operation, long in development, unfolded along three principal axes.

According to the official, Mossad commando units had previously deployed high-precision guided weapons in open areas near Iran’s surface-to-air missile batteries. When the air campaign began, those weapons were remotely activated and struck their targets simultaneously with exceptional accuracy.

In a second phase, advanced strike systems were launched from concealed vehicles smuggled into Iran, disabling air defense sites and clearing the way for Israeli fighter jets to operate freely.

In a third track, a drone base had been established near Tehran by Mossad agents in advance of the operation. Explosive-laden drones were launched overnight toward surface-to-surface missile launchers at the Asfajaabad base, one of the most threatening sites to Israel.

The official said the operation required "breakthrough thinking, bold planning and the surgical deployment of advanced technologies, special forces and operatives deep inside Iran, all while remaining fully undetected by local intelligence." He described it as an unprecedented integration of field operations, pinpoint intelligence and operational innovation.

Continuing the campaign’s high-level coordination, Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder addressed personnel Friday morning at the Air Force’s command bunker, from which the simultaneous assault on Iran’s top military leadership was orchestrated.

Binder praised his unit’s role in advancing the mission, saying, “Military Intelligence worked extremely hard to deliver the warning about Iran’s nuclear progress, and it is fully prepared for this task and on high alert.”

He emphasized the existential nature of the campaign, describing it as a war against an enemy “determined to destroy us.” Binder said Iran had been rapidly advancing both its nuclear capabilities and its stockpiles of conventional weapons, and that Israel's goal was “to degrade, disrupt and eliminate that threat.”