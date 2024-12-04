'She could die at any second': Mother of British hostage breaks silence

The BBC on Tuesday aired an interview with Mandy Damari — The mother of Emily who has been held captive by Hamas for nearly a year and two months. She told the network she was afraid that her daughter was already dead.

Emily, 28, who holds dual Israeli-British citizenship, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. She is the only British national among the hostages. During the attack, Hamas terrorists killed her dog.

Mandy also narrowly escaped the terrorists after hiding in her home; a bullet fired by them struck the lock of the door to the room where she was hiding, jamming it and preventing them from entering.

"If she's not dead, she's not getting enough food to eat, she's not able to wash herself, drink water, she could be ill. she's suffering from gunshot wounds to her hand and her leg... I worry every day, I worry every second because in the next second, she could be murdered, just because she's there."

Mandy Damari, born in southeast England’s Surrey, described her daughter as a Tottenham Hotspur fan who loves visiting the UK to see family, shop and go to pubs. She is currently in the UK meeting local leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer , but expressed disappointment with the British government calling for it to do more to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the hostages as negotiations for their release continue.

She criticized the UK government’s recent decision to support a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, arguing it doesn't do enough to ensure the hostages' release. While the draft demanded their release, the U.S. vetoed it, saying that the UN Security Council hadn’t made the release a precondition for the cease-fire.

“I felt really like they were stabbing me in the heart," Mandy said. "There was no prerequisite to release the hostages... It was basically signing a death warrant for her [Emily], because if there's a ceasefire with no release of the hostages, the hostages will stay there forever."

The mother said she was desperate for a sign of life. "We talk about humanitarian aid all the time to Gaza, but I don't hear about humanitarian aid for the hostages who are held in despicable conditions. I'm desperate to get humanitarian aid into her, for someone to see her. It's a human right to allow people to see what's happening to her.”

Mandy also welcomed a statement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who said on Monday that there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages aren’t released before he takes office on January 20.

"It made me a bit more optimistic," she said. "It gave me a bit of hope that maybe someone does really care about what's going on there. Someone has to do something and take strong action to get them released. And that's the strongest thing I've heard anyone say for a long time." She said she hopes that Trump would do everything in his power to secure her daughter's release alongside the other hostages.

Mandy told the BBC she had refrained from speaking publicly about her daughter until recently, trusting the Israeli and British governments and mediators to secure her release. However, she now wants the British public to understand that her daughter is a dual national hostage.

"She is the only British hostage being held... and I want people to help me to get her out, to be her voice because she can’t call out for herself. She has no voice,” she said.