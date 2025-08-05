Israel to allow entry of goods to Gaza through local merchants

Israel said Tuesday it will begin allowing the gradual entry of goods into the Gaza Strip through a limited number of approved local merchants, as part of an effort to expand humanitarian aid and reduce reliance on international organizations .

The move follows a decision by the Cabinet to broaden the scope of aid to the territory and comes as the government pushes forward with plans for a possible full military takeover of Gaza .

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa )

The Israeli defense body that coordinates civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, known as COGAT, said the new mechanism is intended to phase in privately delivered goods under tight oversight, bypassing the United Nations and other international groups that have refused to cooperate with Israeli-established distribution centers.

The approved goods include basic food staples, baby formula, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene products. Only merchants who meet specific criteria and pass rigorous security screening will be authorized to participate, COGAT said.

“All payments for goods will be conducted exclusively via bank transfers and monitored under a designated control system,” the statement said. “All items will be subject to inspection by the Defense Ministry’s Land Crossings Authority before being allowed into Gaza.”

Under the plan, Israeli authorities will permit approved merchants to purchase goods outside the enclave and sell them within Gaza. The daily number of aid trucks is expected to increase from 200 to 300.

The military said it would continue working with other security agencies to prevent Hamas from interfering in the delivery or distribution of aid.