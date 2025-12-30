Body of missing man found after being swept away in flash flood in southern Israel

The body of a 21-year-old man who was swept away by floodwaters in southern Israel was found Tuesday morning in Be'er Sheva Stream, police said.

Tamer al-Zagharna, a resident of the Bedouin town of Hura, was last seen Monday attempting to rescue a car that had become stuck in floodwaters near the Meitar crossing. Video from the scene showed him being swept away by the powerful current of a tributary of Hevron Stream. Search efforts, including drones and police aerial units, focused on a 20-kilometer stretch of the stream and its offshoots. His body was discovered tangled in thick vegetation.

Tamer al-Zagharna swept away by floodwaters, Monday ( Video: Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, from social media )

“Throughout the night, we searched for Tamer with friends—we didn’t sleep,” relatives said in a statement. “We wanted him to return to his family alive. He was a young man who always loved to help others. Unfortunately, he died in a terrible, heartbreaking tragedy.”

Police said dozens of officers and volunteers from various search and rescue units were deployed after the initial report. The search was conducted on foot, from the air and with the assistance of drones.

Additional rescue teams joined the operation Tuesday morning. According to police, a suspicious sighting reported by civilians led officers and volunteers to the location where al-Zagharna’s body was recovered.

1 View gallery Tamer al-Zagharna

Police extended condolences to the family and reiterated safety warnings related to flash floods. “During flooding, extra caution must be taken. Do not approach riverbanks,” a police statement read.

David Aduai, a fire and rescue officer in Be'er Sheva, told ynet that the body was spotted caught in tree branches inside the stream. “After searching yesterday and overnight, we identified a person tangled in the vegetation. We extracted him from the opposite bank,” he said.

Rainy start expected for the new year

Heavy rainfall drenched much of Israel in recent days, with some weather stations logging over 100 millimeters, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. Although the storm system has moved on, light showers are expected to persist through midweek, and forecasters warn of possible flooding on Thursday, the first day of 2026, setting the stage for a soggy start to the new year.

Floods across Israel amid heavy winter storm ( Video: Harel Be'eri )





On Tuesday, intermittent rain is likely, particularly in the north and along the coastal plain, with seasonal temperatures holding steady. A slight warming trend is expected Wednesday, along with a chance of scattered showers in northern regions.

Rain is expected to intensify overnight Wednesday into Thursday, spreading gradually to central Israel. Thursday, January 1, is forecast to be rainy with a slight dip in temperatures. Rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms in the north and center, along with strong winds. Local flooding remains a concern in coastal and low-lying areas. By Thursday afternoon, the rain is expected to spread to the northern Negev, raising the risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert and around the Dead Sea.

On Friday, light, localized rain may continue from northern Israel to the Negev.

Forecasted highs and lows (°C / °F):

Jerusalem: 7–13°C (45–55°F)

Tel Aviv: 13–18°C (55–64°F)

Haifa: 13–18°C (55–64°F)

Safed: 6–11°C (43–52°F)

Katzrin: 7–12°C (45–54°F)

Tiberias: 11–15°C (52–59°F)

Nazareth: 11–15°C (52–59°F)

Afula: 11–17°C (52–63°F)

Beit She’an: 12–18°C (54–64°F)

Lod: 11–18°C (52–64°F)

Ashdod: 12–18°C (54–64°F)

Ein Gedi: 11–17°C (52–63°F)

Be'er Sheva: 9–17°C (48–63°F)

Mitzpe Ramon: 6–13°C (43–55°F)

Eilat: 12–20°C (54–68°F)

Security footage shows moment balcony collapses onto passerby in Tel Aviv during heavy storm, leaving him seriously injured





Storm Impacts:

The passing storm system caused flooding, toppled trees and led to injuries . In Tel Aviv, a balcony collapsed on a man , leaving him seriously injured. He underwent complex spinal surgery and remains in serious but stable condition.