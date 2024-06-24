Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

At least 20 people died as a result of Sunday's terror attack in Dagestan , a mainly Muslim region in Russia, including policemen and a priest, whose throat was slit. Another 46 were injured. Russia announced that six terrorists were eliminated and others arrested, but did not specify how many terrorists took part in the attack.

7 View gallery Russian security forces hunt terrorists in Dagestan ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee )

7 View gallery ( Photo: EPA/NATIONAL ANTITERRORISM COMMITTE / HANDOUT )

On Sunday, terrorists set fire to a synagogue and a church, killed 20 policemen and civilians, including a 66-year-old priest which they slit his throat. Simultaneously, terrorists opened fire at a police station and attacked a church and synagogue in the city of Makhachkala, 125 km north,. According to reports, in both cases, the terrorists threw Molotov cocktails at the synagogues and set them on fire.

7 View gallery Dagestan terrorists

In Derbent, some of the armed men barricaded themselves in one of the city's buildings, and after several hours, authorities reported they were killed by security forces. In Makhachkala, there was a prolonged gunfire battle between terrorists and the police near the church. The battles lasted into the night, but Russia later announced that the terrorists had been killed and the incident was over.

7 View gallery Dagestan Synagogue burned ( Photo: Head of the Dagestan region Sergei Melikov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS )

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," said Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov, who visited the burnt synagogue in Derbent. He claimed foreign elements were involved in planning the attack – but provided no evidence. " We understand who is behind the organisation of the terrorist attacks and what goal they pursued.

Amid the war in Ukraine, Melikov hinted at Ukrainian involvement and said: "The war is also coming to our homes. We felt it – but today we confronted it." Melikov said authorities are hunting down all the members of the dormant cells who planned the attacks, including abroad.

In March, after the murderous terrorist attack in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hinted that Kiev was involved in planning the attack, despite ISIS claiming responsibility. Similar to Melikov, a Russian lawmaker from Dagestan, pointed an accusing finger at Ukraine, explicitly stating: "There is no doubt that the attacks are linked to the intelligence services of Ukraine and NATO." Like Melikov, he too did not provide evidence to support his claim.

7 View gallery ( Photo: EPA/TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF THE HEAD OF DAGESTAN REOUBLIC / HANDOUT )

ISIS's Afghan branch took responsibility for the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow in March, and congratulated for the combined attack in Dagestan without claiming responsibility. According to their statement, the attack was carried out by "our brothers, who showed they are still strong." An American research institute estimated that ISIS's Caucasus branch was responsible for the combined attack.

7 View gallery Terrorists storm multiple locations in Dagestan

Russia's state media cited law enforcement as saying that among the attackers had been two sons of the head of central Dagestan's Sergokala district, who had been detained by investigators. After suspicions arose that his sons were involved in the combined attack, he was arrested, and during his interrogation, he admitted knowing that his two sons held extreme positions.

7 View gallery Terrorist's gun in Makhachkala ( Photo: EPA/NATIONAL ANTITERRORISM COMMITTE / HANDOUT )

In Derbent, where the synagogue was attacked, there lives an ancient Jewish community, which has been targeted by terror attacks in the past. In 2013, a Chabad emissary to the city, Rabbi Ovadia Isakov, was shot and severely injured in Derbent. Two months later, Russia announced it had killed five suspects in terrorism, including Sharif Ahmadov, who was suspected of shooting Isakov.

Dagestan borders Georgia, Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea, and about 90% of its population is Muslim. After the Gaza war broke out, several attempted attacks took place against Jews and Israelis in Dagestan. In October, rioters waving Palestinian flags broke down glass doors and rampaged through Makhachkala airport to look for Jewish passengers on a flight arriving from Tel Aviv.