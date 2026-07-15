Netanyahu to honor Lindsey Graham and hold talks with Trump in US next week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to fly to the United States on Sunday for a visit that will include a meeting with President Donald Trump and memorial events for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to preliminary plans.
Netanyahu’s departure had initially been expected Saturday night but now appears likely to take place the following day.
The prime minister is scheduled to meet Trump on Monday, though the agenda for their talks has not yet been announced. The meeting comes amid major regional developments and continued diplomatic and security coordination between Israel and the United States.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu is expected to attend memorial services for Graham, the veteran Republican senator from South Carolina who died suddenly Saturday at the age of 71.
Graham was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Washington and maintained close ties with Netanyahu. He repeatedly defended Israel’s military actions, promoted stronger U.S.-Israel cooperation and advocated a hard line against Iran and its regional proxies.
Following Graham’s death, Netanyahu described him as one of Israel’s greatest friends and praised his longstanding support for the Jewish state.
Graham served in the Senate from 2003 until his death and became a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy, national security and military affairs. He was also a close political ally of Trump and a prominent supporter of Ukraine.
Preliminary findings indicated that Graham died from an aortic dissection linked to cardiovascular disease. His office had initially said he died following a brief and sudden illness.
Netanyahu’s itinerary remains subject to final confirmation, including the timing of his departure and the details of the memorial events.