IDF demolishes Syrian navy in Latakia

The Israeli Navy carried out a significant operation on Monday night, targeting and destroying much of the Syrian regime’s naval fleet. Missile ships struck numerous vessels armed with anti-ship missiles at the Al-Baida and Latakia ports, aiming to prevent these weapons from falling into the hands of hostile entities such as the salafist rebels who have taken over Syria.
At the same time, reports from Reuters and Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen indicated that IDF units crossed the buffer zone and advanced deep into Syrian territory, a claim the IDF denied. According to regional and Syrian security sources, Israeli forces are now positioned approximately 15.5 miles from Damascus, with some units reaching the town of Qatana, about 6.2 miles inside Syria, east of the buffer zone.
Al-Mayadeen further claimed IDF troops had taken control of at least nine villages and towns in rural areas south of Damascus, approximately 12 miles from the Syrian capital. However, these claims were denied by a Syrian opposition-affiliated channel, which stated that Israel does not control villages in the Syrian Hermon region.
"Israeli warplanes launched over 100 strikes... including on the Barzeh scientific research centre," the UK based Observatory for Human Rights said. Western countries including the United States struck the facility in 2018, saying it was related to Syria's "chemical weapons infrastructure".
In response to the reports, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee dismissed them as “completely false,” asserting IDF units remain within the buffer zone, stationed at defensive positions near the border to safeguard Israel’s security.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that a “scientific research center” in Damascus, tied to Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons program, was completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. Additionally, the pro-Iranian Iraqi-affiliated Sabrin news agency reported that a chemist was assassinated at his home in Damascus.
During a UN Security Council meeting, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon defended Israel’s actions, describing them as “limited and temporary measures.” “Israel is not interfering in the ongoing conflict between armed groups within Syria. Our actions are solely focused on ensuring our security, and we remain committed to the 1974 disengagement agreement,” he stated.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told journalist in a briefing to the foreign media on Monday that the IDF operations near the border were designed to prevent a scenario similar to the events of October 7 from Syria. “What guides us is safeguarding the security of Israel and its citizens,” Sa’ar said in a briefing to foreign journalists.
The reported movement of IDF armored forces has drawn international condemnation. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of “destroying Syria’s chance to restore security,” while Egypt referred to the operations as an “occupation of Syrian lands.” In contrast, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller described the Israeli actions as a “temporary measure” in response to Syrian military movements, adding, “Ultimately, we want to see full adherence to the disengagement agreement, and we will ensure Israel follows through.”
IDF continues forward defense operations in the buffer zone, deploying forces across strategic points to counter potential threats. This comes a day after the beginning of proactive measures to secure Israeli communities in the Golan Heights amid Assad’s regime collapse. Engineering, infantry, and armored units are also operating under the command of the 474th and 810th Brigades, stationed along the Israel-Syria border to defend the area.
In a historic move, Israeli forces crossed into Syrian territory two days ago, seizing control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon for the first time in over 50 years. Air Force commando units captured the summit, which provides critical observation and fire control over the rest of the Hermon range, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Israel’s hold in the region.
Additionally, residents in five Syrian villages near the border were instructed to remain indoors due to IDF operations. The Israeli Air Force has carried out over 300 airstrikes on military targets across Syria, primarily focusing on Syrian Air Force infrastructure. Western intelligence sources indicate these strikes aim to destroy Assad’s military assets, preventing them from falling into the hands of rebel forces who could potentially use them against Israel.