IDF officers warn against military stay in Syria

Intelligence suggests terrorist cells are planning to target troops on the Syrian Golan; forces struggle to find purpose in their current mission; 'troops are frustrated by a mission without a visible enemy or meaningful operations' 

IDF commanders warned a prolonged stay of troops in the Syrian Golan Heights would lead to escalation of violence. After a relatively calm and optimistic start to the IDF’s deployment in the Syrian Golan, marked by a bloodless takeover and constructive dialogues with local Syrian leaders, tensions have escalated. Over the past week, two significant incidents involving IDF soldiers and Syrian protesters have highlighted growing unrest.
Military commanders describe an operational environment lacking clear objectives, with soldiers stationed at static positions as far as 18–20 kilometers from the border. “It’s only a matter of time before we face a surprise anti-tank missile or mortar fire,” said a senior IDF officer in the Northern Command.
A protest in Syria against IDF activity
“Troops are frustrated by a mission without a visible enemy or meaningful operations, especially after transitioning from intense combat against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.”
The IDF presence, including daily tank movements through villages, has drawn protests. In one incident near Quneitra, IDF soldiers fired at demonstrators, injuring at least one person. The IDF claims troops felt threatened and emphasized efforts to de-escalate, aiming to engage positively with the 70,000 Syrians living in the area.
3 View gallery
חיילי צה"ל נכנסים לסוריה דרך מעבר הגבול במג'דל שמסחיילי צה"ל נכנסים לסוריה דרך מעבר הגבול במג'דל שמס
IDF forces in Syria
(Photo: Efi Shrir)
Israeli intelligence has detected early signs that Islamist rebel groups from southern Syria, including near Daraa, are considering moving toward the Golan. While no militant cells have been spotted near the IDF positions, commanders are wary of armed groups exploiting the situation.
The military has focused on disarming local communities, collecting hundreds of weapons left behind by fleeing Syrian army forces. In some cases, villagers have cooperated, recalling Israel’s humanitarian aid during the Syrian civil war. However, resistance persists in areas like Jubbata al-Khashab, where the IDF issued an ultimatum for residents to surrender arms or face military action.
3 View gallery
חיילי צה"ל נכנסים לסוריה דרך מעבר הגבול במג'דל שמסחיילי צה"ל נכנסים לסוריה דרך מעבר הגבול במג'דל שמס
IDF forces enter Syria
(Photo: Efi Shrir)
In response to regional complexities, the IDF has committed two regular brigades to the Golan, avoiding additional reserve deployments. The mission, part of a "forward defense" strategy, aims to prevent terrorist organizations from establishing a foothold along the border.
3 View gallery
לוחמי חטיבת ההרים 810 בגבול סוריהלוחמי חטיבת ההרים 810 בגבול סוריה
IDF forces on Mount Hermon
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF has also extended protective measures to Druze communities in southern Syria, including Hader near Mount Hermon, signaling support amid threats from Salafist groups. Meanwhile, Syria’s de facto leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, continues consolidating power, reshaping alliances, and overseeing clashes between rebels and pro-Assad forces in Alawite strongholds.
As the situation unfolds, the IDF remains focused on balancing security needs with the broader goal of maintaining stability in the volatile region.
