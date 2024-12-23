IDF prepares to stay on Syrian Mount Hermon for the whole winter

The IDF is in the midst of an intricate logistical operation, racing against the clock to establish military outposts at high altitudes on Mount Hermon before the arrival of the season’s first snowstorm, according to a report on Monday.
The IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate has opened access routes to the Syrian summit, facilitating the transport of tons of construction materials and equipment. According to the plan, the IDF will maintain a military presence on Syrian Mount Hermon – which borders Lebanon – at least until the end of the current winter.
Two primary outposts are being constructed on Syrian soil. The first, located at an elevation of 2,400 meters (7,874 feet), will feature specially reinforced modular buildings designed to house troops even under snow accumulations of up to six meters (nearly 20 feet).
At 2,800 meters (9,186 feet), near the peak of Syrian Mount Hermon, another base is being prepared. This new site will serve as a hub for IDF forces and is modeled after a Syrian military outpost abandoned by Assad regime troops approximately two weeks ago. IDF logistics teams are renovating the compound, cleaning, painting, repairing infrastructure and equipping it with essential facilities, including communications systems, living quarters, food storage containers and a massive water tank capable of holding 20,000 liters.
To combat freezing conditions, specialized de-icing systems are being installed to ensure military equipment and tools remain operational in subzero temperatures. The IDF also plans to deploy a newly acquired snow-melting machine, a technique inspired by foreign armies operating in similar extreme conditions. The goal is to sustain both operational and logistical functionality in temperatures as low as -10°C (14°F), even under a potential prolonged supply cutoff due to severe weather.
To meet these demands, the IDF’s Logistics Brigade has dispatched teams from its Southern and Central commands to Syrian Mount Hermon. Working around the clock, including night shifts, the teams are reinforcing critical structures to withstand the heavy weight of snow accumulation.
Additionally, the IDF is equipping the outposts with hypothermia treatment rooms to provide swift and effective care to soldiers without requiring evacuation. Kitchens, gas cylinders for on-site cooking, and an ample stockpile of dry, frozen and canned food are being prepared to ensure readiness for any prolonged isolation scenario.
A broader winter preparedness initiative is already underway for troops in the Golan Heights, recently captured by the IDF. Thousands of specialized cold-weather items, including ski masks, snow boots, three sets of thermal uniforms, insulated overalls and tactical gloves, are being distributed to soldiers.
For accommodations, the IDF has opted to station troops in fortified outposts, supplementing them with portable living containers equipped with heating and generators to ensure comfort in harsh conditions.
As the operation unfolds, the IDF remains focused on completing these critical preparations before the region’s weather deteriorates further, safeguarding both the operational effectiveness and welfare of its soldiers in this strategic, high-altitude terrain.