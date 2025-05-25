'Growing threat from terror groups': Israel issues unusual warning for citizens in Canada

from Level 1 (no warning) to Level 2 (heightened risk), citing an increased threat from terrorist elements targeting Israelis and Jews in the country.

The advisory urges Israelis in Canada to take extra precautions and avoid displaying overt Israeli or Jewish symbols in public. It follows a series of incidents over the past 18 months, including shootings, Molotov cocktail attacks, and threats against Jewish institutions and individuals.

