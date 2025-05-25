'Growing threat from terror groups': Israel issues unusual warning for citizens in Canada

Israel’s National Security Council raises the travel alert for Canada to Level 2, citing a surge in threats and attacks against Jewish institutions and individuals; Israelis are urged to avoid displaying visible Jewish symbols and follow local security guidance

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday raised the travel alert level for Canada from Level 1 (no warning) to Level 2 (heightened risk), citing an increased threat from terrorist elements targeting Israelis and Jews in the country.
The advisory urges Israelis in Canada to take extra precautions and avoid displaying overt Israeli or Jewish symbols in public. It follows a series of incidents over the past 18 months, including shootings, Molotov cocktail attacks, and threats against Jewish institutions and individuals.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The NSC also noted that anti-Israel groups are planning protests in Toronto and Waterloo on Sunday against the war in Gaza, which are expected to coincide with pro-Israel demonstrations. Officials warned of escalating rhetoric around these events, including language that could imply intentions of violence against Israelis and Jews.
The NSC called on attendees at pro-Israel rallies to follow local police and security instructions and to avoid direct confrontation with anti-Israel demonstrators.
""