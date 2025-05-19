UK, France and Canada threaten sanctions on Israel over Gaza offensive, humanitarian crisis

Britain, France and Canada issued an unusually strong joint statement Monday, warning they are considering imposing sanctions on Israel over the "intolerable level of human suffering in Gaza."

The statement, released by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in the Palestinian enclave and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles,” the leaders wrote. The statement also demanded the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The leaders accused Israel of failing to provide essential aid to civilians, warning this may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law. They also condemned statements by Israeli Cabinet ministers suggesting the forced relocation of Gaza residents, calling such remarks a breach of international law.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, the joint declaration criticized the scope of the latest IDF campaign, known as Operation Gideon’s Chariots , as “wholly disproportionate,” and said their governments would not remain passive. “We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions,” the statement read, noting that targeted sanctions are among the measures under consideration.

The three countries also addressed developments in the West Bank, urging Israel to halt settlement expansion, which they labeled illegal and a threat to the two-state solution. They vowed not to hesitate in taking further action if necessary.

The declaration comes amid renewed international efforts to secure a ceasefire, and reflects the leaders’ backing of the American-Qatari-Egyptian mediation initiative. Starmer, Macron and Carney voiced support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a political resolution that would end Hamas rule in Gaza and advance a two-state solution.

Finally, the three leaders committed to pursuing recognition of a Palestinian state as the “only way to bring long-lasting peace” and confirmed their participation in an upcoming international summit in New York aimed at "building international consensus" on the issue.

Western backlash

Western diplomats sharply criticized a new humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza, agreed upon by Israel and the United States, calling it “madness” and warning it is unlikely to meet the needs of the enclave’s 2 million residents.

The plan would see food aid distributed in sealed boxes at four central locations across Gaza, replacing roughly 400 previous distribution points. A senior Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the plan as “complete lunacy,” questioning how such a limited number of centers—some of which are reportedly still under construction—could serve the entire population. “Each center would have to serve 460,000 people—that's the population of Tel Aviv. There is no way this can work,” the diplomat said.

He added that the logistical burden of transporting 20 to 30 kilograms of food per family on foot, particularly at night, posed serious risks. “It’s like telling everyone in Tel Aviv to queue for food at Kikar Hamedina. This is a mistake I desperately hope won’t be made—it would be disastrous,” he said.

The criticism comes as 25 Western countries and major humanitarian organizations issued a joint statement Monday urging Israel to immediately allow the resumption of large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza. The statement, released by the UK Foreign Office and signed by foreign ministers of Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Italy and others, warned that more than two months of aid restrictions have caused acute shortages of food, medicine and essential supplies, raising fears of mass starvation.

The signatories also rejected the proposed Israeli aid model, stating that it compromises the ability to deliver assistance at scale and endangers aid workers by linking humanitarian access to military or political objectives. They emphasized that aid distribution must remain neutral, depoliticized and independently operated. “Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool, nor should it result in demographic or geographic changes within the Palestinian territory,” the statement read.

In addition to calling on Israel to open access routes, the statement urged Hamas to immediately release all remaining hostages and to refrain from obstructing the delivery of humanitarian relief.

The statement concluded by asserting that an immediate return to a ceasefire and progress toward a two-state solution are essential for achieving lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as long-term regional stability.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that senior Trump administration officials reportedly warned Israel that continued military operations in Gaza could result in the U.S. withdrawing its support . A source familiar with the matter told the paper that American pressure on Israel has intensified in recent days, particularly following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without a Cabinet vote , after months of restrictions.