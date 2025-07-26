Israel conducts first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid reports of food crisis

The IDF announced Saturday that it has begun a “series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response” in Gaza, as international concern grows over reports of widespread hunger .

In its first-ever airdrop into the enclave, the Israeli Air Force delivered seven pallets of aid—including flour, sugar and canned food—provided by international organizations, under the direction of Israel’s political leadership.

3 View gallery Preparing for the humanitarian aid airdrop over Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

While aid had previously been airlifted into Gaza by other nations, this marks the first such operation carried out by Israel itself. The IDF said humanitarian corridors would be established to allow safe passage for UN and aid agency convoys transporting food and medicine. “The IDF is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas,” the statement said, “and will continue to operate to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists in the areas of activity.”

Shortly after the announcement, Israel confirmed that the first such pause will begin Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, the IDF said it has, in coordination with the Defense Ministry’s COGAT unit and Israel Electric Corporation, connected a key power line to operate the southern Gaza desalination plant, increasing daily water output from 2,000 to 20,000 cubic meters to serve approximately 900,000 residents.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“The IDF emphasizes that there is no starvation in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued, “this is a false campaign promoted by Hamas. Responsibility for food distribution to the population in Gaza lies with the UN and international aid organizations. Therefore, the UN and international organizations are expected to improve the effectiveness of aid distribution and to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas.”

According to the IDF, more than 250 aid trucks were unloaded in Gaza this week, and about 600 trucks’ worth of supplies were distributed across the territory by the UN and partner organizations. Hundreds more trucks await pickup at the border crossings. The IDF and COGAT will continue coordinating with humanitarian groups to facilitate delivery.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

In a separate development, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wrote on X that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a "critical and unprecedented level,” and pledged to continue delivering lifesaving assistance by land, sea and air. “Air drops are resuming once more, immediately,” he said.

Disturbing footage circulated Saturday evening showing large crowds of Palestinians surrounding a humanitarian aid truck near the Morag Corridor . Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is closely following developments in Gaza and is troubled by the humanitarian conditions. A White House official told the Post that Trump instructed his envoy Steve Witkoff to find a “creative solution,” which ultimately became the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—a U.S.-backed relief organization operating in the territory.

Despite international aid efforts, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported five new deaths from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 127, including 85 children. In a detailed report by CNN, doctors in Gaza described deteriorating conditions and the growing toll of hunger on the population.