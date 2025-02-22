Hamas seeks one-time hostage exchange amid cease-fire talks

Hamas announced Saturday that it is prepared to complete the second phase of the hostage deal in a single exchange, setting conditions that include a permanent cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem reiterated the group's stance, saying, "The only path to freeing the hostages is through negotiations and Israel’s commitment to the terms of the agreement." The group warned against "attempts to evade the deal", accusing Israel of delaying its implementation.

2 View gallery Armed Hamas terrorists at hostage handover point, Saturday morning ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

As discussions over a potential second phase of the cease-fire and hostage release continue, Israeli officials have outlined their own demands, including Hamas relinquishing control of Gaza, demilitarization of the territory, exile of top Hamas leaders and no transfer of control to the Palestinian Authority.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead Israel’s negotiating team, has traveled to Miami for talks with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff, representing President Donald Trump, has been holding shuttle diplomacy talks with Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli officials in an effort to broker a breakthrough.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

A senior Israeli source said Witkoff is "determined to secure a deal," suggesting he may attempt to "impose an agreement" on Netanyahu. Another Israeli official described the U.S. role in negotiations as "highly active," emphasizing that American involvement is crucial in advancing the talks.

Netanyahu has instructed Dermer’s team to continue discussions with Witkoff, but any progress will require approval from the Security Cabinet. A source familiar with the talks said, "Netanyahu is playing both sides—preparing for either a return to fighting or a second-phase deal. It all depends on what Witkoff delivers."

2 View gallery US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Israel is preparing for a possible request from Witkoff to send negotiation teams to Doha as early as next week. Several scenarios remain on the table: Extension of the current cease-fire and hostage releases, finalizing an agreement for a second phase or breakdown in talks and a return to full-scale military operations.

Meanwhile, the seventh round of hostage releases was underway on Saturday , with six Israeli captives expected to be freed from Gaza, amid heightened tensions over the fragile cease-fire.