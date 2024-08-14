The sky is the limit: Israeli F-16 pilots give crash course to kids battling cancer

Israeli Air Force pilots, who regularly contend with the constant threats to Israel's borders, recently found a few hours of rest—not to head home as they might have wished, but to spend time with children battling cancer, offering them a break from their routine of treatments and tests.

The pilots, both active-duty and reservists, created an unforgettable experience for the children and teens of Zichron Menachem as part of a collaboration with the Or Eitan organization, which connects volunteers with social causes.

This week, dozens of the organization's participants visited the Pilot Center at Cinema City Glilot. There, they joined Air Force pilots for a simulated flight, experienced what it’s like to pilot an F-16, and received a lesson in critical decision-making.

The pilots, graduates of Flight Course 173, became devoted instructors for a day, guiding the excited participants through takeoffs, landings and complex missions in the flight simulator. Between aerial maneuvers, they shared fascinating stories from their lives as pilots during wartime, discussing the challenges, pressures and critical decisions they must make.

Dressed in special flight jumpsuits adorned with personalized patches, the Zichron Menachem participants felt, for a brief moment, as though they were part of the pilot family.

“After nearly a year of combat, we decided we wanted to do something different for a day, something that would open our hearts,” said L., one of the pilots who took part in the event. “Meeting the kids and teens battling cancer was an incredible privilege and experience for us. We flew with them in the simulator, and learned together how to complete a mission, debrief, and improve. For us, seeing these amazing kids—little warriors who are truly inspiring—with smiles and sparkling eyes, made it all worthwhile.”

Pilot M. added, “We were privileged to participate, even for a few hours, in what ‘Zichron Menachem’ does all the time—trying to create a fun and educational experience for these children, who are undoubtedly the real heroes. Beyond the flight experience, it was important for us to engage in conversations about recent experiences, both ours and theirs. For us, it was successful and moving. Seeing this brave group gave us all a lot of energy moving forward. I’m sure this won’t be the last time we meet.”

“The encounter with the pilots and the flight simulator was an empowering experience that made me appreciate our pilots even more,” said Dvir, a participant in the organization’s senior group. “We heard and learned firsthand about their challenges during combat and the decisions they have to make in real-time. The combination of the simulator and the pilots, who taught us the Air Force’s debriefing culture, made us feel like them for a day.”

“What I learned is that after failure, you learn from your mistakes,” added Elad, another senior group participant. “You keep going, but now you know how to overcome past errors.” Aharon, another participant, summed it up: “It was an empowering and educational experience. Even though we crashed a few planes—in the simulator, of course—we felt like the sky was the limit.”

The event was held in memory of Maj. Chen Fogel , a friend of the pilots from their training course who was killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa in 2022 , giving this special day added significance.