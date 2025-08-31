Students block Ayalon Highways, call for school strike over hostage crisis

Protesters demand government sign agreement to secure the hostages’ return and end the war and said they would not attend school on September 1

Lihi Gordon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Ayalon Highway
Hostage
Dozens of teenagers blocked northbound Ayalon Highway near the Rokach Interchange Sunday, setting classroom desks on fire and protesting for the release of hostages. They demanded that the Israeli government sign an agreement to secure the hostages’ return and end the war, and said they would not attend school Monday, September 1.
2 View gallery
שורפים שולחנות כיתה וחוסמים את איילון צפוןשורפים שולחנות כיתה וחוסמים את איילון צפון
Students protest on the Ayalon Highway
( צילום: Noam Halaby Senerman)
Youth group organizers said they could not continue studying while hostages were being killed in Hamas tunnels and the government had not addressed the deal on the table. “Today we are high school students, but in a year or two we will all be in uniform. We want and need to know that when we go to the front, our country will stand behind us and honor the moral and ethical commitments on which we were raised,” they said.
2 View gallery
חוסמים את איילון צפוןחוסמים את איילון צפון
Student protesters
(צילום: Noam Halaby Senerman)
The teenagers added that high school students across the country would not accept continued neglect. “We will fight for the hostages, fight for the values we were raised on, fight for our future, and we will not stop until the last hostage is home. We call on the Israeli government to act today to advance a deal, secure the return of all hostages and end the war,” they said.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""