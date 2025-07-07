Netanyahu and Trump set to hold crucial private meeting with Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal on the line

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet privately with former U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday in Washington, in a meeting focused on securing a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas and advancing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza .

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two would hold a “private dinner,” confirming that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Doha later this week to continue negotiations. “The utmost priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages,” she said.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on his return from New Jersey, Trump said, “There could be a Gaza deal by next week,” and added, “I think there’s a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the week … pertaining to quite a few of the hostages.”

He also referred to efforts with Iran, saying, “We’re working on a permanent deal with Iran. Otherwise, they have to give up all of the things that you know so well.”

Netanyahu, before departing for Washington, said, “We’re working to achieve this deal … according to the terms that we agreed to.” He added, “I believe that the conversation with President Trump can help advance this result that we’re all hoping for.”

Negotiations have continued under Qatari and Egyptian mediation in Doha. While Israeli officials have rejected claims of a deadlock, Hamas has not accepted the current Qatari proposal and continues to push for demands Israel opposes, including the dismantling of a U.S.-backed humanitarian fund, opening of the Rafah crossing and wider Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza.

Despite hopes for progress, Israeli officials say a final deal is unlikely to be reached during Netanyahu’s visit, but anticipate that Trump may offer a public statement suggesting that the sides are “very close.”

The meeting also comes as Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure from far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, particularly on the issue of humanitarian aid. Cabinet ministers reportedly said Netanyahu appears determined to reach a deal and has asked not to be constrained in his negotiations.

Netanyahu is seeking U.S. support for key Israeli conditions to end the war, including demilitarization of Gaza and the removal of remaining Hamas leaders. He believes those goals can be achieved.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Vice President J.D. Vance and bipartisan congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. On Wednesday, he is expected to visit the Pentagon for talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, then meet with Jewish community leaders and conduct interviews with U.S. media. He is set to return to Israel on Friday, unless the visit is extended.