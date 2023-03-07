Israeli forces clash with Palestinian gunmen during Jenin raid

Israeli security forces conducted a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, seeking to apprehend several individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.
However, the operation quickly turned violent as a fierce shootout erupted in the area between the Israeli troops and local militants.
Troops have reportedly surrounded a compound where several terror suspects are believed to be barricaded, including Abd al-Fattah Kharousha — an individual thought to be responsible for last week's deadly terror attack in Huwara in which brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were killed.
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least six Palestinians have been killed in the firefight and identified one of them as 26-year-old Muhammed Wael Ghazzawi. Several other Palestinians were reportedly wounded.
Hamas's military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the Jenin refugee camp said in a statement that its operatives were "involved in violent armed clashes with the occupation forces storming the camp, our fighters attacked the Zionist army with IEDs."
Jenin residents reported having received text messages from the IDF that said: "Residents of the Jenin camp, we urge you to refrain from participating in the violent events and the confrontations against our forces in order to protect your family and children. The forces won't hesitate to act against anyone who assists terror."
Meanwhile, IDF forces also detained three children of the suspected Huwara attacker in the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus, coming under heavy militant fire.
First published: 17:08, 03.07.23