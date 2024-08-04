New immigrants to Israel will be approved to start work faster

The Government approved the proposal of Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer an "unprecedented decision" to remove barriers for the employment of new olim, according to a statement from the aliya ministry.

The decision approved on Sunday is part of the attempts to facilitate the absorption of new immigrants in the country and to improve labor productivity in Israel. The decision will remove licensing barriers and encourage the employment of immigrants, which is meant to encourage immigration to Israel at a time when antisemitism in on the rise around the world and there is the threat of a regional war.

About 10,000 immigrants make the move to Israel each year working in fields that require licensing; and despite the fact that many of these immigrants come from advanced countries and have highly professional occupations, they are required to go through complicated licensing procedures that take a long time. The government's decision is expected to dramatically shorten the licensing period and develop the Israeli economy.

1 View gallery New immigrants arrive in Israel

These are the main points of the government's decision:

1. Early licensing procedure: All government ministries will allow those who open immigration files to submit applications for licensing professions while they are still living abroad and receive approval in principle conditional on their immigration to Israel. This procedure will come into effect as of October 1, 2024.

2. Legislation Amendments: The Aliyah and Absorption Cabinet, chaired by the minister of Aliyah, will promote legislative amendments in cooperation with the minister of Justice, to make it easier to obtain licenses in professions that require licensing.

3. Shortening the time for recognition of education: The Immigration and Absorption Ministry will be authorized to recognize the academic education of immigrants, which will significantly shorten the procedure. This procedure will enter into force on January 1, 2025.

4. Unified Licensing Center: A government center will be established that will gather all the information on the licensing procedures and the requirements for obtaining licenses in the various professions, including a portal and an application in different languages. The center will be established by January 1, 2025.

According to the government, the decisions were made in light of global antisemitism, especially with the outbreak of the current Iron Swords war. The anticipated significant aliyah from Western countries will include many educated olim and those with professions requiring licensing recognition.

These factors increase the need to streamline licensing processes to enable the swift integration of olim into the job market. In addition to the national interest of respectfully absorbing Jews and enabling them to work in their professions, efficient absorption of significant aliyah waves has a positive correlation with productivity in the labor market, as shown in several economic studies on the subject.

Last week the Finance Committee approved significant tax benefits for new immigrants when buying an apartment, under which the purchase tax they will be required to pay on the amount between approximately 2 million shekels and 6 million shekels will be only half a percent.

The profit to the state coffers as a result of shortening the bureaucratic procedures, according to the government's estimates, is expected to reach at least 1.5 billion shekels over a decade, when the decision is also intended to encourage more immigrants from advanced countries to come to Israel.

Sofer thanked the Prime Minister and the ministers for their assistance in passing the decision.

“This is a revolutionary and very important decision for new olim. Integrating olim into employment, especially in licensed professions, will help them integrate more easily and significantly contribute to strengthening the Israeli economy and increasing growth engines. We continue to work diligently to encourage Jews to make aliyah to Israel and to provide extensive assistance in all areas. I call on the Israeli public to welcome them with open arms. They are making aliyah now and want to feel part of the Israeli society,” he said.

“According to data from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Central Bureau of Statistics, about 25% of olim from Western countries work in professions requiring licensing, bringing skills and abilities that enrich Israeli society as a whole,” noted Avichai Kahana, director general of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. “Research indicates a statistically significant positive correlation between significant aliyah waves, like the current aliyah wave in Israel, and a 1% improvement in labor productivity in the host country. In addition to their economic contribution, the aliyah of olim in licensed professions such as medicine, pharmacy, and physiotherapy may positively impact public welfare by reducing shortages in the public sector of licensed professionals.”