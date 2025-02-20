Terrorist convicted of mass murder of Israelis, released in deal, now guest of Hamas 'ceremony'

Terrorists who were freed from Israeli prisons in the cease-fire agreement were present at the Hamas "ceremony" to release the bodies of dead Israeli hostages.
Sitting in the front row of the cynical show was Mohamed Abu Warda, who was released three weeks ago.
He was responsible for the 1996 Jerusalem bus bombings on Route 18, which killed 44 people. He also orchestrated a deadly attack at an Ashkelon hitchhiking post that same year. He was sentenced to 48 life terms.
Hamas announced the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two little boys Ariel and Kfir and of 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz will be handed over to the Red Cross by the terror group's Khan Younis battalion commander whom Israel had claimed it had killed.