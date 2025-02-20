Terrorist convicted of mass murder of Israelis, released in deal, now guest of Hamas 'ceremony'

Mohamed Abu Warda, freed earlier in cease-fire deal, responsible for 1996 Jerusalem bus bombing which killed 44 people, was serving 48 life sentences ; Other terrorists freed in current deal attend handover ceremony for dead hostages

Einav Halabi |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Hamas
Terrorists who were freed from Israeli prisons in the cease-fire agreement were present at the Hamas "ceremony" to release the bodies of dead Israeli hostages.
Sitting in the front row of the cynical show was Mohamed Abu Warda, who was released three weeks ago.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
He was responsible for the 1996 Jerusalem bus bombings on Route 18, which killed 44 people. He also orchestrated a deadly attack at an Ashkelon hitchhiking post that same year. He was sentenced to 48 life terms.
2 View gallery
1996 Jerusalem bus bombing killing 44 1996 Jerusalem bus bombing killing 44
1996 Jerusalem bus bombing killing 44
(Photo:.)
2 View gallery
קולאז' ביג רביעייה רבעים שירי ביבס כפיר ביבס אריאל ביבס עודד ליפשיץקולאז' ביג רביעייה רבעים שירי ביבס כפיר ביבס אריאל ביבס עודד ליפשיץ
Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Oded Lifshitz
((Photo: Courtesy of the families))
Hamas announced the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two little boys Ariel and Kfir and of 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz will be handed over to the Red Cross by the terror group's Khan Younis battalion commander whom Israel had claimed it had killed.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""