IDF burns equipment, leaves Netzarim Corridor: 'Hamas is regrouping, and so are we'

on Saturday night from the last outposts along the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Gaza Strip in half. A video circulated on social media showed an officer addressing his troops over the radio, stating that this is only a temporary retreat: "We will return here, don’t worry. Hamas is regrouping, and so are we."

will be implemented, and we will return to settle all the communities here," the officer added. At the same time, footage emerged showing IDF troops burning the contents of the last evacuated outposts to prevent the equipment from falling into the hands of Hamas. The IDF has not yet responded to the footage being circulated.

