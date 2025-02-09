IDF burns equipment, leaves Netzarim Corridor: 'Hamas is regrouping, and so are we'

In accordance with the framework of the hostage deal and directives from the political leadership, the IDF began a gradual withdrawal on Saturday night from the last outposts along the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Gaza Strip in half. A video circulated on social media showed an officer addressing his troops over the radio, stating that this is only a temporary retreat: "We will return here, don’t worry. Hamas is regrouping, and so are we."
"We will bring back all the hostages, the Trump Plan will be implemented, and we will return to settle all the communities here," the officer added. At the same time, footage emerged showing IDF troops burning the contents of the last evacuated outposts to prevent the equipment from falling into the hands of Hamas. The IDF has not yet responded to the footage being circulated.
The head of Hamas’ governmental media office told the Qatari channel Al-Araby that the IDF’s withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor "will restore movement between the districts of the Gaza Strip." He added that "the withdrawal is one of the most important achievements of our people. International organizations have begun gradually returning to northern Gaza. We have renovated the UNRWA headquarters in the north to resume aid work there, and we expect the agency’s workers to return now."
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri described the withdrawal from Netzarim as "humiliating" and claimed it represents "a declaration of Netanyahu’s defeat and failure to achieve his goals or maintain his hold on Gaza’s territory." He added that "in 2005, (then-Prime Minister Ariel )Sharon withdrew from Gaza even though he used to say, ‘Netzarim is like Tel Aviv.’ These invasions have repeated themselves, but the result is the same – Gaza remains resilient against invaders."
Netzarim Corridor, controlled by the 36th Division, served as the last barrier between the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip. After the full withdrawal, no IDF troops will remain in the northern Gaza Strip, except for the 162nd Division, which is deployed in the buffer zone area.
Around two weeks ago, the process of evacuating the Netzarim Corridor began, with IDF troops initially withdrawing from the western side of the corridor. This allowed more than half a million Palestinians to return from the southern Gaza Strip to Gaza City in the north. Alongside the withdrawal, an American security company was deployed to the area to conduct inspections of those arriving by vehicle or on foot.