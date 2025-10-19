Epstein victim says she was 'brutally raped' by 'well-known prime minister'

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent victims , has alleged in her memoir that a "well-known prime minister" brutally beat and raped her. It was an attack so "savage" it pushed her to escape Epstein's sex-trafficking network, the teenager claimed.

In her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre referred to her abuser only as the "Prime Minister," saying she feared he would "seek to hurt" her if she named him.

2 View gallery Virginia Giuffre with Prince Edward and Ghislaine Maxwell ( Photo: Netflix )

According to the memoir, Giuffre met the "Prime Minister" on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2002, when she was 18. She was instructed to accompany him to a cabana, where the situation quickly turned violent.

"He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life," Giuffre wrote. "Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop. I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus."

Giuffre said the politician "raped me more savagely than anyone had before."

She pleaded with Epstein not to send her back. "I got down on my knees and pleaded with him," she recalled. "I don't know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favour, but he wouldn't make any promises, saying coldly of the politician's brutality, 'You'll get that sometimes.'"

Despite her pleas, Epstein later sent her back to the same man aboard his private jet, the Lolita Express. The second encounter was less violent, but Giuffre said she lived in fear he would attack her again.

2 View gallery Virginia Giuffre ( Photo: REUTERS )

"I didn't know it then, but my second interaction with the Prime Minister was the beginning of the end for me," she wrote. Afterward, she stopped recruiting girls for Epstein, something he had previously forced her to do.

"After the attack, I couldn't stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein's callous reaction to how terrorised I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient," she wrote. "Epstein cared only about Epstein."

That summer, Giuffre said Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell asked her to bear their child, offering her wealth, homes, and nannies, but only if she gave up all legal rights to the baby. Terrified the child would be groomed for trafficking, she began planning her escape.

She soon fled Epstein's circle but was haunted for life by "the greedy, cruel look on the Prime Minister's face as he watched me beg for my life."