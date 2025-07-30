Fallout with Epstein linked to poached employees, Trump says

President Donald Trump revealed new details on Tuesday about the confrontation that, according to him, ended his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein more than two decades ago. Epstein, a businessman and convicted pedophile , died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Trump, once friendly with Epstein and seen with him at social events in the 1990s, has claimed in recent years that he severed ties once he learned of Epstein’s predatory behavior. White House officials said Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Until now, the exact reason for the fallout hadn’t been disclosed.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Scotland, Trump said the split occurred after Epstein “stole” employees from the spa at Mar-a-Lago. “People were taken from the spa, hired by him, and in other words—vanished,” Trump said. “When I heard about it, I told him, ‘Listen, I don’t want you taking our people.’ Then he did it again. So I said, ‘Out.’”

When asked whether he expelled Epstein because he was a “pervert,” as previously claimed by the White House, or because he “stole” staff, Trump responded: “Maybe it’s the same thing. He took people who worked for me. I told him not to, he did it again, and I said, ‘Get the hell out.’”

Trump acknowledged that the employees in question were young women. He confirmed Virginia Giuffre’s claim that she worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000 before being recruited by Epstein to be his personal masseuse. Giuffre was among Epstein’s most prominent accusers and alleged she was sexually abused by Epstein and Prince Andrew at age 17.

“I think she worked at the spa,” Trump said. “I think she was one of those people. He stole her.” He emphasized she “never had any complaints” about her work at his estate. Giuffre died by suicide in April at age 41.

Epstein, a Jewish-American financier, had been convicted in 2008 of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl, receiving a lenient plea deal that let him serve just one year in jail with extensive work-release privileges. In 2019, he was arrested again and charged with sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls. Prosecutors alleged he operated a network to secure a constant supply of victims. One month after his arrest, Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in New York . His death was ruled a suicide.

The case has spawned a torrent of conspiracy theories, fueled by Epstein’s powerful connections—from Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew to Trump himself. Many of the conspiracy theorists, including Trump’s MAGA supporters, believe Epstein kept a “client list” that, if exposed, would implicate other prominent figures in his crimes.

These followers had hoped that the renewed investigation, announced by the administration earlier this year, would lead to major revelations. They were shocked when Attorney General Pam Bondi abruptly declared this month that no such “client list” exists. She claimed she had misspoken in February when she said the list was on her desk and under review, clarifying that she meant general investigative documents.

Bondi also said the administration would not release new documents, citing concerns over the victims’ privacy and the presence of child pornography. It was revealed last week that Trump’s name appears multiple times in the case files, though this does not indicate he was a suspect.

Bondi’s announcement triggered backlash among MAGA figures, including Trump’s close congressional allies, who demanded more transparency. Trump, who previously amplified conspiracy theories for political gain and had even retweeted a claim that Bill Clinton was behind Epstein’s death, found himself accused of participating in a cover-up.

During Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 trial, Epstein’s private jet pilot testified that Trump flew on the plane several times. Trump denies ever boarding the jet or visiting Epstein’s private island, dubbed “Pedophile Island,” and denies any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. This is despite unrelated allegations from various women accusing Trump of sexual assault, which he also denies.

The backlash over Bondi’s statements intensified after her deputy, Todd Blanche—until recently Trump’s personal attorney—was sent to interview Maxwell in her Florida prison. Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and abusing girls for Epstein. Blanche reportedly questioned her about others who may have been involved but refused to disclose details, saying Maxwell had been granted immunity for the information.

This unusual meeting between a senior Justice Department official and a convicted sex offender raised eyebrows. Critics questioned why Blanche, a political appointee with no direct role in the Maxwell case, was chosen instead of an experienced prosecutor.

These developments have sparked speculation that the administration is considering a deal with Maxwell. Her attorney, David Markus, said she hasn’t asked for anything in return for her cooperation, but would “always welcome leniency.” Trump said last weekend that while he hadn’t considered it, he has the authority to pardon Maxwell.

A pardon for a convicted sex trafficker would be politically explosive. However, U.S. media speculated Trump may follow a similar playbook to his handling of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case, in which the federal indictment was dropped under political pressure after senior prosecutors resigned in protest.

Maxwell is currently appealing her conviction, and cooperation with the administration could improve her chances.