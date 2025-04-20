Ben Shapiro selected to light torch at Israel’s 77th Independence Day ceremony

American political commentator Ben Shapiro has been chosen to light a torch at Israel’s 77th official Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, the Culture and Sports Ministry announced Sunday. The selection honors Shapiro’s vocal pro-Israel advocacy, particularly during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Shapiro, a prominent conservative media personality and co-founder of The Daily Wire, has drawn widespread attention for his outspoken support of Israel amid the war with Hamas. His online commentary, followed by millions, has positioned him as one of the most high-profile defenders of Israel on the global stage.

2 View gallery Ben Shapiro ( Photo: Leah Hogsten/AP )

The ceremony, which will take place on the evening of April 30, is one of Israel’s most symbolic national events, marking the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day.

Joining Shapiro at the national ceremony will be Oren Smadga, head coach of Israel’s national judo team, whose son Omer was killed in combat in Gaza last year. Smadga, a former Olympic medalist, has continued to serve as a symbol of strength and resilience for many Israelis.

2 View gallery Oren Smadga, Ben Shapiro, Emily Damari ( Photo: Pomi Ofir Tal, Yuki Iwamura/AP, Oz Moalem )

Also selected is Emily Damari, a former hostage who was abducted by Hamas and later released. Her participation is intended to highlight the suffering of Israeli hostages and the broader impact of terrorism on civilians.

The three will join other torch-lighters from various sectors of Israeli society in a televised event watched by millions.