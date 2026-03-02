Lebanon PM bars Hezbollah from military action on its soil after rocket fire at Israel

After Hezbollah launched rockets and drones at Israel, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says only the government can decide on war or peace, limits the group to political activity and demands its weapons be handed over

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday he is prohibiting Hezbollah from carrying out military operations from Lebanese territory, after the terrorist group launched rockets and drones toward Israel.
“The decision regarding a state of war or peace lies solely with the government,” Salam said. “We reject any military or security action carried out from Lebanese territory outside the framework of legitimate state institutions.”
Salam said Hezbollah’s activity must be confined to the political sphere and reiterated that the terror group is obligated to hand over its weapons. He also instructed security forces to prevent any attacks from Lebanese territory and to immediately implement the decision to concentrate weapons north of the Litani River.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun echoed the prime minister’s position, saying, “Whoever launched the rockets will bear the consequences of his actions.”
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
(Photo: Mohamed Azakir/ Reuters)
According to Lebanon’s Al Jadeed television channel, the statements by Salam and Aoun came amid warnings to Beirut that Lebanon would be attacked if it failed to rein in the situation.
Overnight, Hezbollah launched drones and rockets toward the Carmel region in northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces responded with strikes in Lebanon, and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is now a target.
