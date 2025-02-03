Trump to view clip of Hamas atrocities at Witkoff's urging

Envoy saw the film with images filmed by Hamas terrorists during their atrocities, when on a visit to Israel last week; officials say he was shaken and shocked and believed the president must also see the material 

Itamar Eichner|
U.S. President Donald Trump will for the first time, watch the "clip of horrors" prepared by Israel using mostly footage filmed by the Hamas terrorists during their atrocities in the Oct. 7 massacre, ynet has learned.
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff who saw the film during his visit to Israel last week, told Trump he must see it for himself, to truly understand what had happened on that day.
Officials who were involved in Witkoff's visit said the envoy was shocked and shaken but what he had watched. Trump will be given a shortened from the original 47 minutes to a 20 to 30-minute version at most.
2 View gallery
דונלד טראמפדונלד טראמפ
Donald Trump
(Photo: Leah Millis / Reuters)
2 View gallery
סטיב וויטקוף בכיכר החטופיםסטיב וויטקוף בכיכר החטופים
Steve Witkoff with members of hostages' families
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
Steve Witkoff meets family members of hostages held in Gaza
(Photo: Dana Raani)



The IDF's practice has been to insist that only a representative of the military showed the film but in the case of the president, that practice was set aside and there will be no Israeli officials present during the screening.
Trump will see the clip, on Monday or Tuesday, likely before he is to beet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 6 pm EST on Tuesday.
