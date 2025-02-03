Trump to view clip of Hamas atrocities at Witkoff's urging

U.S. President Donald Trump will for the first time, watch the "clip of horrors" prepared by Israel using mostly footage filmed by the Hamas terrorists during their atrocities in the Oct. 7 massacre, ynet has learned.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff who saw the film during his visit to Israel last week, told Trump he must see it for himself, to truly understand what had happened on that day.

Officials who were involved in Witkoff's visit said the envoy was shocked and shaken but what he had watched. Trump will be given a shortened from the original 47 minutes to a 20 to 30-minute version at most.

2 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Leah Millis / Reuters )

2 View gallery Steve Witkoff with members of hostages' families ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Steve Witkoff meets family members of hostages held in Gaza ( Photo: Dana Raani )













The IDF's practice has been to insist that only a representative of the military showed the film but in the case of the president, that practice was set aside and there will be no Israeli officials present during the screening.