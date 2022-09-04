Four soldiers hurt by makeshift bomb thrown from passing car in West Bank

The terrorists had to desert their getaway car after it caught fire from a gasoline bomb. Two suspects were captured shortly after by Israeli security forces and two guns were found in the vehicle. A third suspect remains at large.

According to initial estimates of military officials, the unusual attack — both in location and execution — was carried out by a local terrorist cell that obtained funding, gathered equipment and weapons and planned the layout in advance.

