Celebrity chef partners with Israeli organization to tackle winter crisis for children

Celebrity chef Jamie Geller is teaming up with Yad Ezra V'Shulamit to help provide warmth and comfort to children in need across Israel this winter. In an interview with ILTV News, Geller highlighted the challenges faced by 400 children in three centers nationwide who lack basic winter necessities like coats and gloves.

“These children don’t have the ‘luxury’ of being warm this winter,” Geller said, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

