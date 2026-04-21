Trump says 'I expect to be bombing' as US presses Iran for deal, warns time is running out

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States is in a strong negotiating position with Iran and expects to reach what he described as a “great deal,” while warning that time is limited and military action remains an option.
In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he does not want to extend the current ceasefire with Iran.
“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” he said.
Trump added that while he is not willing to be rushed, the U.S. is prepared to escalate if negotiations fail.
“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he said. “But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go.”
The president said the U.S. has been “dealing with them very successfully” and described the negotiating position as strong. He also said a blockade related to the conflict “has been a success.”
U.S. officials have expressed confidence that talks with Iran could take place in Pakistan, though a senior Iranian official has said Tehran is still considering whether to participate.
Trump indicated that if a deal is not reached soon, the United States would resume attacks on Iran. He also said he does not want to extend the ceasefire, underscoring the urgency he sees in the negotiations.