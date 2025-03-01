Israel advocating for Russian presence in Syria to counter growing Turkish influence

Israel wants Russian forces to remain in Syria in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime and after it announced its demand for a demilitarized zone south of the capital Damascus. Israeli officials have been pressuring the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure that Syria is weakened by allowing the Russians to hold on to their bases there in order to curb Turkish influence over the new Syrian rulers, according to Reuters, citing four sources.
Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that that IDF troops would remain on the ground in Syria, sparked protests and drew condemnation from Damascus calling for an immediate pullback of Israeli forces from Syrian land.
On Saturday, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group declared an immediate ceasefire heeding jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call on the PKK to lay down its arms and dissolve and a move that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's government and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party voiced support for.
Ending the insurgency would facilitate efforts by Syria's new regime to assert greater sway over areas in northern Syria controlled by Kurdish forces.
Since Assad's fall, Turkey has repeatedly demanded that the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the YPG militia disarm, warning of military action otherwise. However, the SDF said that while Ocalan's call was positive, it did not apply to them.
Israel communicated its views to top U.S. officials during meetings in Washington in February and subsequent meetings in Israel with U.S. Congressional representatives, three U.S. sources and another person familiar with the contacts said. The main points were also circulated to some senior U.S. officials in an Israeli "white paper", two of the sources said.
"Israel's big fear is that Turkey comes in and protects this new Syrian Islamist order, which then ends up being a base for Hamas and other militants," said Aron Lund, a fellow at U.S.-based think-tank Century International.
Erdogan, who leads the Islamist-rooted AK Party, said last year that Islamic countries should form an alliance against what he called "the growing threat of expansionism" from Israel.
It was not clear to what extent U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering adopting Israel's proposals, the sources said. It has said little about Syria, leaving uncertainty over both the future of the sanctions and whether U.S. forces deployed in the northeast will remain.