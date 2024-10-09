Hadera terrorist's rampage: 4 scenes, attempts motorcycle getaway

The assailant behind Wednesday’s terror attack in Hadera, which left one victim critically injured, has been identified as a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm.
The attacker was shot and subdued by armed civilians on Herbert Samuel Street after attempting to flee. Initially treated as a criminal incident, police later confirmed it was a terror attack.
Doctors are fighting to save the life of one victim, while another remains in serious condition, and four others sustained moderate injuries.
The Arab municipality of Umm al-Fahm condemned the attack shortly after the assailant's identity was revealed.
"We rushed from site to site," said local security officer Adi Nataf. "At first, we thought there were two terrorists and then we heard a call to come to Herber Samuel Street. I saw him wounded and then he stood up, with a coat on, we shouted 'lie down' so that he would not shoot at us, and a reservist fired two shots in the air. I shouted 'lie down' again and shot him in the leg."
Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, who arrived at the scene, acknowledged the strain on police resources amid ongoing rocket fire and terror attacks. “This is our fate at this time,” he said.
Levy vowed to investigate anyone connected to the attack and criticized gaps in intelligence, noting the responsibility of the Shin Bet for preventing such incidents from the West Bank.
