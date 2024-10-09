Hadera terrorist's rampage: 4 scenes, attempts motorcycle getaway

"We rushed from site to site," said local security officer Adi Nataf. "At first, we thought there were two terrorists and then we heard a call to come to Herber Samuel Street. I saw him wounded and then he stood up, with a coat on, we shouted 'lie down' so that he would not shoot at us, and a reservist fired two shots in the air. I shouted 'lie down' again and shot him in the leg."