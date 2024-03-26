White House official calls father of Hamas victim Itay Chen to say US policy on war unchanged

Ruby Chen, whose son Itay was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the attack and whose body was abducted and is being held in Gaza, told Ynet that the White House official said the veto power was not used because the resolution also included a call to free all the hostages.

Ruby Chen, whose son Itay was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the attack and whose body was abducted and is being held in Gaza, told Ynet that the White House official said the veto power was not used because the resolution also included a call to free all the hostages.

Ruby Chen, whose son Itay was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the attack and whose body was abducted and is being held in Gaza, told Ynet that the White House official said the veto power was not used because the resolution also included a call to free all the hostages.

"We should remember that on October 7 Israel received unequivocal support in the greatest way from its true friend and that without the United States we would today be in an entirely different event. The people of Israel should remember that the U.S. is our true friend," according to the bereaved father.

"We should remember that on October 7 Israel received unequivocal support in the greatest way from its true friend and that without the United States we would today be in an entirely different event. The people of Israel should remember that the U.S. is our true friend," according to the bereaved father.

"We should remember that on October 7 Israel received unequivocal support in the greatest way from its true friend and that without the United States we would today be in an entirely different event. The people of Israel should remember that the U.S. is our true friend," according to the bereaved father.