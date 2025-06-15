Iran: Conflict with Israel could escalate if aggression continues

Iran’s foreign minister says strike on key gas field was a dangerous escalation meant to widen conflict; he warns Tehran would retaliate only if provoked and accused Jerusalem and Washington of sabotaging talks with 'blatant aggression'

Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding its response had been based on self-defense.
Araqchi said Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi
The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".
"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.
The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to sabotage ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, which according to him could have opened the way for an agreement. Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.
"Israel's attack would never have happened without the U.S. green light and support," Araqchi said, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.
"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."
