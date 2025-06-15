European powers offer Iran immediate talks on nuclear program

Germany, France and Britain have offered to hold immediate talks with Iran over its nuclear program, aiming to de-escalate a rapidly worsening conflict in the Middle East that has seen deadly exchanges between Israel and Iran in recent days.
Speaking during a visit to the region, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the three European powers are ready to engage in negotiations with Tehran, despite Iran having previously declined to enter constructive discussions.
“I hope that’s still possible,” Wadephul told Germany’s ARD broadcaster late Saturday. “Germany, together with France and Britain, are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear program. I hope the offer is accepted.”
He added that halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions was crucial to calming the region and ensuring Iran posed no threat to Israel or Europe.
The call for talks came as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensified. Iran has canceled a round of nuclear talks that was scheduled to take place in Oman, citing what it called Israel’s “barbarous” attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the discussions could not proceed while the country remained under fire.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict could be resolved swiftly but issued a stern warning to Tehran. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he posted on Truth Social.
Trump added that a deal to end the conflict between Iran and Israel was within reach, though he did not provide details.