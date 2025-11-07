Israeli-American fallen soldier Omer Neutra laid to rest after body returns from Hamas captivity

Capt. Omer Neutra, an IDF officer whose body returned to Israel from Hamas captivity earlier this week, was laid to rest Friday morning at the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv.
Among those attending the funeral was Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, who had served with Neutra in the same tank and was released in an earlier hostage deal.
Neutra, 22, was born and raised in Long Island, New York, and came to Israel for a pre-army gap year program. He chose to enlist in the IDF as a lone soldier and served in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. In the weeks before the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, his tank crew was stationed near the White House outpost between Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Nirim, near the Gaza border.
On the morning of the attack, Neutra and his crew fought against large numbers of Hamas gunmen until all four were overpowered and abducted. The crew included Neutra, the tank commander and platoon leader; Cohen, the gunner; Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel, the loader and radio operator; and Sgt. Shaked Dahan, the driver. Video released by Hamas showing militants celebrating around the burning tank became one of the most recognizable images of that day.
In December 2024, more than a year after the abduction, the IDF announced that Neutra had been killed on Oct. 7 and that Hamas was holding his body in Gaza. The IDF Chief Rabbi confirmed his death following a review of operational findings and credible intelligence.
The remains of Dahan were recovered by Israeli forces in August 2024, after nearly a year in Gaza. Cohen was freed in the most recent round of hostage releases. Daniel and Neutra were returned to Israel this week, with Daniel buried Thursday in Kfar Saba.
Following Neutra’s return, his family released a statement. His father, Ronen, said, “For 758 days we lived between hope and heartbreak. Today Omer is finally home. Our long night is over, but the pain will not fade. Our hearts are broken, but there is a sense of relief. We can finally lay Omer to rest in the land he loved and defended.”
He described his son as “a leader, but above all, a good person — optimistic, kind, and always ready to help others. His friends knew they could turn to him for anything. Even when he came back from the field exhausted and without sleep, he always chose to be with people.”