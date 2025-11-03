Omer Neutra's body returned to Israel, his father Ronen: ‘So much pain, and such relief’

One of the slain hostages whose body was returned to Israel is Omer Neutra. His father, Ronen, announced overnight Sunday that his son “is finally on Israeli soil.” Quoting the biblical verse, he said: “There is hope for your future, declares the Lord, and your children shall return to their borders. So much pain, and such relief.” Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Hamas had handed Neutra’s body back to Israel and added that he had spoken with Neutra’s parents.
In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in New York said: With heavy hearts and a deep sense of relief — we share the news that, Captain Omer Neutra Z”L has finally been returned for burial in the land of Israel.
For so long the Neutras lived in the impossible — waiting for certainty, holding out hope, carrying the endless ache of not knowing. As they wrote in their Jerusalem Post OpEd they “fought with everything we have for what no parent should ever have to fight for.”
They will now be able to bury Omer with the dignity he deserves. Omer has return to the land he loved and served. His parents’ and brother’s courage and resolve have touched the hearts of countless people around the world. May Omer’s memory be a blessing. May his family be comforted among all who mourn.
Captain Omer Neutra, 22, from Long Island, commanded Tank No. 3 on the morning of October 7. He and his crew—Nimrod Cohen, Shaked Dahan, and Oz Daniel -were stationed at the 'White House' outpost near Nir Oz. As the attack began, the team rushed to their tank and began fighting. The tank reportedly malfunctioned, and after being hit, was disabled. The image of the burning tank that Hamas circulated that morning was theirs—the only tank from which the entire crew was abducted.
For over a year, Neutra’s family did not know what had become of him. In December 2024, they were notified that he had been killed that same day. The only survivor from the tank crew, Nimrod Cohen, returned to Israel at the end of the war.
Ten fallen hostages remain in Gaza: Sgt. Maj. Ran Goeili, Sgt. Itay Chen, Sgt. Oz Daniel, Col. Asaf Hamami, Lt. Hadar Goldin, Dror Or, Meni Godard, Lior Rudaeff, Joshua Loitu Mulalu and Sontisak Rienthong.