David Lammy confirms UK is suspending 30 arms export licences to Israel

David Lammy has said the UK will be suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, claiming a “clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

Telling MPs he had received back a legal assessment he requested after Labour won the election, the foreign secretary said the suspended items included “components that go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft helicopter and drones.”

The suspensions represent one-tenth of the 350 extant licenses and do not include parts for the F-35 Joint Fighter Strike program unless the UK-supplied part is specific to a jet plane for use exclusively by Israel.

Lammy, who said he had been a “liberal Zionist” his entire life, claimed that the decision to enforce a limited ban on arms licenses did not impact on Israel’s defensive capabilities.

But the announcement came shortly after the funeral in Jerusalem of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , the American-Israeli hostage murdered by Hamas terrorists at the weekend.

"Not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo"

Lammy told the Commons: “This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo. It targets around 30, approximately of 350 licenses to Israel in total, for items that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza. The rest will continue.”

Lammy said the decision won’t have a “material impact on Israel’s security”, he added: “This suspension only covers items which might be used in the current conflict.”

He continued: “The Government will keep our position under review. Commitment to comply with international humanitarian law is not the only criterion in making export licensing decisions, we will continue to work with our allies to improve the situation. And foreign policy, of course, involves tough choices, but I will always seek to take such decisions in line with our principles," he said adding “we do not take this decision lightly."

He went on to say: “This Government takes seriously its role in applying export licensing law reflecting the published criteria and the specific circumstances. But let me leave this House in no doubt, the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law.”

He also told MPs: ”There is no equivalence between Hamas terrorists and Israel’s democratic government.”

Lammy told the Commons: “Facing a conflict such as this, it is this Government’s legal duty to review export licenses.

“Criteria 2C of the strategic export licensing criteria states that the Government will not issue export licenses if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

“It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Lammy says Israel can be doing more over humanitarian aid to Gaza

“I have informed (Jonathan Reynolds) the Business and Trade secretary, and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the Export Controls Act. These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza.”

Lammy also told the Commons Israel could be doing more over humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He added: “Israel’s actions in Gaza continue to lead to immense loss of civilian life, widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, and immense suffering.

“In many cases, it’s not impossible to reach a determinative conclusion on allegations regarding Israel’s conduct of facilities, in part because there is insufficient information, either from Israel or other reliable sources to verify such claims.

“Nevertheless, it is the assessment of His Majesty’s Government that Israel could recently do more to ensure life-saving food and medical supplies reach civilians in Gaza, in light of the appalling humanitarian situation.

“And this Government is also deeply concerned by credible claims of mistreatment of detainees, which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention.

“Both my predecessor and all our major allies have repeatedly and forcefully raised these concerns with the Israeli government. Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily.”

No definitive conclusion has been reached about whether UK arms export licenses have contributed to the destruction in the territory. But the scale of the destruction and the number of civilian deaths caused great concern, the Foreign Office said.

Previous suspension decisions for Israel were endorsed by Margaret Thatcher in 1982, Gordon Brown in 2009 and the coalition government in 2014.

Officials emphasized that the new suspensions were not an arms embargo and that the government’s assessment is not designed to prejudge the outcomes of work by international courts, such as the ICJ and ICC.

Lammy also said he had introduced new sanctions on four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force targets.

He told the Commons: “We’re announcing new sanctions on four IRGC force targets who have a role in supporting Iranian proxy actions in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, through the UK’s dedicated Iran sanctions regime.

“We’ve sanctioned over 400 Iranian individuals and entities and through our work with partners, we are exposing and containing Iran’s destabilizing weapons development, where soon we’ll be introducing further regulations to bolster existing bans on the export of goods and technology significant to Iran’s production of drones and missiles.

“So let me be clear, we will continue to work with Israel and our partners to tackle the threat from Iran across the region. This Government will continue to stand for Israel’s security, and we will always do so in a manner which is consistent with our obligations to domestic and international law.”

The Conservatives’ shadow foreign minister asked for more detail on the legal advice provided to the government over the arms licenses. But he did not immediately criticize the decision to announce a partial suspension.

But Tory deputy leader Oliver Dowden criticized the decision posting on X:” Very concerned by Labour government decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel just days after six hostages murdered by Hamas. As MP for Hertsmere, I will always support Israel’s right to self-defense.”

