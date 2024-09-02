Thousands gather to grieve for slain Hersh Goldberg-Polin









Hirsh Goldberg-Polin funeral





Thousands gathered in Jerusalem on Monday to pay their final respects to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted and murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza .

Goldberg-Polin was laid to rest at the Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Givat Shaul, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivering a eulogy at the family’s invitation. Many citizens lined the funeral procession route with Israeli flags, while members of Hapoel Jerusalem, a team Goldberg-Polin passionately supported, attended the service wearing red shirts emblazoned with the word “Sorry.”

Hirsh's father John said his son would have pushed harder and perhaps managed to save the lives of hostages. "You did not fail, we did," he said.

'I'll miss you every day for the rest of my life, "Rachel, his mom said. She had always urged him to stay strong and survive, Now she said that months of worry had ended. "You will forever be a beautiful boy."

In his eulogy, President Herzog expressed profound regret: “I ask for forgiveness—from you, Carmel, Uri, Eden, Almog, and Alex. I ask for forgiveness on behalf of the State of Israel. We failed to protect you in the horrific events of October 7. We failed to bring you home safely.”

Herzog continued, “Hersh, your unique light touched all of us from the first moment, even through the posters pleading for your return. Most of us never had the privilege of knowing you in life, but for the past eleven months, you have lived within us. Michal and I met with your parents and family many times over the past year and were honored to know people of exceptional character and to learn an unforgettable lesson—from them—about the boundless love of a mother and father."

“Just a few weeks ago, on the eve of Tisha B’Av, we prayed together at the President’s Residence with your parents—Hersh—for your return, along with all the other hostages. Now, our shattered hearts are broken into even smaller pieces. The State of Israel now faces an urgent mission. Decision-makers must act with determination and courage to rescue those who can still be saved and bring all our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters, home,” Herzog stated.

“this is not a political goal and must not become a political issue. It is the highest moral, Jewish, and human imperative of the State of Israel to its citizens. We failed in this duty. We also must not forget our responsibility to hold accountable those vile murderers who slaughtered you, Hersh, your friends, our brothers, and sisters. Here too, the mission is clear and compelling: to continue the fight against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas, which has once again shown that there is no limit to its brutality and its willingness to commit crimes against humanity.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in the United States and immigrated to Israel with his family in 2008. On October 7, he was attending the Nova Music Festival when he was abducted from a bomb shelter.

Hamas released a video of Hersh in April, urging the government to secure his and the other hostages' release. In the clip, Hersh criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to make a deal. ""You should be ashamed that we have been here for almost 200 days and all of the IDF's rescue attempts have failed," he said in the video posted by the terror group.





About two months before he was killed in captivity, a video was released, with the family's approval, showing Hamas militants leading him and three other hostages to their truck.

Hersh was likely injured by a grenade thrown by Hamas militants at the shelter, and the video shows him severely wounded in his arm as he is forcibly led to the vehicle.

His parents Rachel and John spoke at the Democratic National Convention , trying to rally global support for his release and the release of all hostages.