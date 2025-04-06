Family outraged after Netanyahu refers to hostage as "the Hungarian"

Kibbutz Nahal Oz and members of the family of Omri Miran, an Israeli hostage who was abducted from his home during the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, on Sunday expressed outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he seemed to refer to the captive, who also holds Hungarian citizenship, in a matter of fact way.

Netanyahu said his visit to Hungary was important because of Hungary's support for Israel in the EU, the UN, against the "corrupt ICC," and with the supply of armaments needed to reach victory. He then said and of course we discussed the "Hungarian hostage," and said efforts were being made all the time, to bring about the release of all of the captives.

"The Hungarian hostage has a name," The Kibbutz said in a post. His name is Omri Miran and he has a wife, Lishi Lavi-Miran and two little girls Roni, who is 3.5 years old and Alma who celebrated her second birthday last week. This is just information you may need before you make a matter-of fact post as if bringing Omri home is not what you should be focusing on above all else."

Netanyahu has been accused by some of the families of hostages and some of those who returned from captivity, for failing to make the release of those still held captive by Hamas, a priority of his government.

Miran's wife also posted her response to Netanyahu's statement. "Mr. Prime Minister, there are currently two Hungarian hostages being held in Gaza. Omri will be marking his 48th birthday as a hostage, on Friday and his daughters have been waiting for him to return for the past 548 days," she said in her post. "I hope you have not forgotten his name, or that he and 58 other hostages are waiting for you to bring them home."

After she posted her message, Lishi Miran received a call from the prime minister. Officials in the Prime Minister's Office said that Miran's name came up repeatedly during the visit to Hungary, including in a joint statement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Netanyahu also asked his hosts to intervene to return the remains of Ilan Shlomo Weiss, also of Hungarian nationality. "The prime minister said he would work tirelessly to return all of the hostages, those who are alive and those who are dead and brought international attention to the matter during his state visit," the PMO said.

Miran's father said Netanyahu's statement and the way he was unable even to mention his son's name, angered and pained him. In an interview with ynet, the father said the family was invited to join the prime minister's visit to Hungary but since their request to meet with Orban was denied, they opted to avoid "being used as props."

Omri Miran's brother, Nadav supports the increased military pressure on Hamas and opposes any deal that would not see all of the hostages freed.



